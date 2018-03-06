Bollywood’s Beloved Shammi Aunty, AKA Dekh Bhai Dekh’s Nani, Passes Away At 89

Veteran actress Nargis Rabadi, whom we fondly know as Dekh Bhai Dekh‘s nani and Shammi Aunty, passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai.

She worked for the small and big screen for 65 years but her entry into the entertainment industry was not by choice but by the demand of the situation. Born into a Parsi family, she joined the industry after the unfortunate incident of her father’s death to support the family. Her elder sister Mani Rabadi made a name in the fashion industry while Shammi continued to grace the small and big screen with her lead and supporting roles.

Shammi made her debut in the movie industry at the age of 18 with the movie Ustad Pedro which released in the year 1949, starring Sheikh Mukhtar and Begum Para. In fact, her name changed from Nargis to Shammi after director Tara Harish’s advice as Nargis was already a hugely popular actor at the time.

More than her lead roles, it was the supporting roles that garnered her more love and attention from the audience. In a career of over five decades, she has acted in about 200 films, with her last movie being Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi in the year 2013.

In the 50s, she starred as lead and supporting actor in movies like Baaghi, Aag Ka Dariya, Munna, Rukshana, Pehli Jhalak, Bandish, Musafirkhana, Azad, and Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. In the 70s, she mainly played mother to various heroes in films like Purab Aur Paschim, Dharam Kanta, Adhikar, Samaj Ko Badal Dalo, Coolie No 1, Hum, Mardon Wali Baat, Gurudev and Gopi Kishan.

She later went on to become television’s most-loved granny with programs like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, and Filmi Chakkar.

Bollywood mourned her death today and expressed their grief through Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter T 2735 – Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!! A long suffered illness, age .. Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away ..

Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter T 2735 – Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today ..🙏 some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty’s real name was also Nargis !

Priya Dutt on Twitter Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother’s dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends

Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter I will really miss you Shammi aunty… You always gave the warmest hugs and never failed to make everyone smile. So many memories, so much happiness, gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace.

Farah Khan on Twitter Our beloved ShammiAunty is no more.. most wonderful, loving n funny.. working since my dads films n i was lucky to work beside her in ShirinFarhadKiTohNikalPadi.. god bless her

Rishi Kapoor on Twitter R I P. Shammi Aunty bids good bye.

Renuka Shahane on Twitter Just heard that dear dear Shammi Aunty passed away after a prolonged illness. May her soul rest in peace. I’m sure she’s going to tickle God’s funny bone in heaven and hope she blesses us all with her infectious humour from up there #Imtihan #Sailaab #KoraKagaz 🙏🙏🙏

Madhur Bhandarkar on Twitter ShammiAunty your warmth,affection & humour will be missed. RIP 🙏

Neena Kulkarni on Twitter Shammi Aunty RIP. You introduced me to good vibrations and Vishnusahastranaam. Which I listen to all the time and remember the lovely time we spent in Hyderabad. You touched so many lives with your goodness and your sense of fun ,Shammi Aunty. Thank you for the love.

RIP, Shammi aunty.