Bollywood’s Beloved Grandmother Ava Mukherjee Passes Away At 88

Renowned actor Ava Mukherjee, who was a loving grandmother in various TV commercials, serials, and movies, passed away on January 15 in Mumbai.

Although Ava made her debut in the movie industry in 1966 with a Bengali movie Ram Dhakka, she became popular in her 70s after she started playing a lovable grandmother. It was the movie Devdas, where she played Shah Rukh Khan’s grandmother, that shot her to fame.

Since then she has acted in movies like Detective Nani and Darna Zaroori Hai and in a TV commercial for Himalaya Drug Company. In an interview with The Hindu, she said that she loved being admired by little children.

The cause of her death is unknown so far.