Bollywood Stars Are Flooding Social Media With Their Pictures Holding Sanitary Pads To End Stigma

The film Padman not only celebrates the greatness of Arunachalam Muruganantham for manufacturing cheaper sanitary pads but is also trying to end the stigma around menstruation.

These days, every movie comes up with a unique promotional activity and Padman’s cast and crew have decided to do that through a social media challenge. The challenge is to make people hold pads in their hands, click a picture, and upload it to their social media platforms.

It was started by the man himself – Arunachalam, who challenged Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor to hold the pad and upload a picture.

All of them took up the challenge in great spirit and further tagged their industry mates.

Twinkle Khanna further challenged perfectionist Aamir Khan and veteran actor Shabana Azmi.

Aamir Khan on Twitter Thank you @mrsfunnybones Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan

Both the actors have taken up the challenge and posted a picture holding a pad. The caption of everybody’s post goes, “Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad.”

Radhika Apte had challenged Ayushmann Khurrana, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditi Rao Hydari, of whom Ayushman has already taken up the challenge.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Twitter I accept this challenge @radhika_apte. And now I nominate @psbhumi @sanyamalhotra07 and @RajkummarRao for the #PadManChallenge ✌️Go for it guys!

The challenge has been forwarded to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, Swara Bhasker, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sanya Malhotra.