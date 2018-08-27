Bodybuilder Yashmeen Chauhan Is Breaking A Sweat To Win India Glory At Bodybuilding League

Chest-fly, 130 kg squats, bench presses, 150 kg deadlifts – 39-year-old fitness enthusiast Yashmeen Chauhan is leaving no stone unturned to make history for India. Chauhan is prepping real hard to become the first Indian woman to earn a pro-card at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Professional League.

After a two-year hiatus, she returned to the competitive part of bodybuilding this year and took part in IFBB, hoping to make history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the physique category. However, she finished with Silver.

The competition featured athletes from all over the world, but took place in Delhi. Her biggest challenge was competing in the women’s physique division against a Chinese sportswoman. The competitors were judged on their size and shape, muscle tone and proportion, symmetry, and choreographed poses.

Chauhan went to the stage in a glittery pink-and-gold bikini, and executed the iconic poses that builders work into their routine to highlight the development and definition of each muscle group: the “front lat-spread” shows off the latissimus dorsi — the flat back muscles that form the distinctive “V” shape — the double bicep, the side chest, and the rear-lat spread, that etched out each muscle on her back in sharp relief. Sadly, the gold went to China and Chauhan settled for silver.

But, Chauhan is ready to strike back and win gold in the next competition. Bodybuilding has been an attitude shifter and a way to exude her real personality to the world. Chauhan, in a chat with Huffington Post, said, “Through bodybuilding, I have proven to myself that I am strong — not just physically, but mentally as well. It shows on my body and in the confidence, I exude while walking on the street.”

Her body and an unfamiliar female structure attract attention, and not always of the right kind. But for her, her appearance, as a visibly worked-out “big” woman, she said, was a way of asserting control over her body and challenging notions of femininity.

According to Tanya Bunsell, a professor of sports sociology at St Mary’s University in Twickenham, UK, female bodybuilders are helping change the perceptions of femininity in a big way.



“I imagine that she breaks taboos in every way.” Bunsell continued, “From transgressing notions of what an Indian woman should look like — soft, thin, small — to creating a body which she considers beautiful and not for others’ pleasure, choosing a leisure activity for herself rather than focusing on womanly duties, and wearing clothes which openly defy the cultural and religious norms of the community.”

The IFFB league that Chauhan has been participating in has three categories of competition – Bikini, Figure, and Physique. While bikini athletes are expected to have full round glutes with a slight separation between the hamstring and the glute area (essentially a well-rounded posterior), figure athletes should have tight glutes with separation between the hamstring and glute area (ergo a small but muscular posterior).

The guidelines are silent on the glutes expected of women in the physique category, which Chauhan competed in. Rather, women in this category must have “full muscle bellies”.

Young Chauhan was so conscious of her appearance that she only agreed to train before dawn at the park across from home to avoid being seen. But it wasn’t long before she upgraded from the small park to a neighbourhood gym where she worked as an aerobics instructor.

“All I used to do was cardio, cardio, cardio,” she recalled. It wasn’t until a male bodybuilder attended one of her classes to improve his own cardiovascular endurance that she considered bodybuilding for herself.

In her earlier days, she was discouraged by her male trainers. “They used to say, ‘You know this is not meant for women. This is for us,'” she shared.

Crossing all the hurdles, at present Chauhan is a determined fighter who is prepping every day to win gold for the country.

