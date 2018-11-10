B’luru Women Create Comic To Narrate The Stories Of Sexual Harassment Faced By Them At A Yoga Studio

Amidst the burgeoning #MeToo movement in India, around 10 women came together to create a comic narrating their ordeals and sharing the stories of harassment faced by them at The Practice Room. It is a yoga studio located in Bengaluru. Mohan Polamar, the studio’s owner is the one who has been accused of sexual misconduct through the comic.

Through the comic, it has been shown how the studio was a peaceful place initially but soon turned into a nightmare for the students when Polamar came out with his antics and started touching the women inappropriately by the pretext of adjusting their asanas.

For Instance, Kavya (name changed), a student of the yoga studio shares, “I was on my mat, in shavasana, and I was doing the exercise where you have to raise your legs up with the help of a rope. He was addressing the class and to explain the asana to them, he came and stood in front of me; he took my leg and pressed it onto his crotch.”

“Right from the start, I felt as though he gave me additional attention. He would brush past me, touch my hand, lean on me while addressing the class (looking away). For example, once while adjusting my posture in Upavistha Konasana, where he meant to ‘rotate my inner thigh outward from groin’, he grabbed my thigh way higher than I thought necessary. It definitely felt dodgy. I know what dodgy feels like. I know there are other ways to have applied that ‘adjustment’,” shares another student Saba (name changed).

Saba further added, “He always exuded an overt sexuality that was usually laughed at in the class, looks exchanged, eyes rolled. He’d usually be dressed in yoga briefs and nothing else, which was unsightly, to say the least, and imposing, more so because he had no sense of boundary. All of this was problematic because it was a yoga teacher-student relationship above all and somehow that seemed to mean it was legit or something. This sort of stuff happened every now and then, and the truth is I always let it go, brushed it away. That was my folly. Just because I wasn’t threatened didn’t mean it was ok. I didn’t speak up. I am to blame for that. It was an implicit power dynamic that I too succumbed to, however, empowered I am as a woman.”

Kavya also shared that Polamar eventually started sending her messages and making lewd comments at her. He sent her texts saying, “Hey gorgeous,” and would make comments like, “I will take you out someday.” Consequently, she decided to quit.

The classes were run by Polamar and his wife Jaya, both of whom took different classes at different timings. Describing the overall toxic environment of the studio, another woman Jaya (name changed) shared, “The general culture of the classes was problematic, Jaya was quite aggressive, she humiliated people and often said nasty things; often borderline bullying. But Mohan, he was polite, he was friendly, and thus women often found him more approachable than Jaya.”

Soon after women started seeing through Polamar’s behaviour and confronted the couple about the toxic environment. The studio soon formed a committee to look into the charges. Jaya was a member of the committee.

Speaking of Mohan’s wife Jaya, Saba shares, “She behaved badly, whenever we spoke to her. When we approached her, she asked us to leave the classes and not come back. The environment was just toxic.”

Jaya and Mohan have also been accused of appropriating this comic to do away with the charges made against him. Journalist Sandhya Menon shared a screenshot where Jaya is seen sharing the comic “on the back of the #MeToo movement in India.”

Here’s Sandhya’s post:

Sandhya Menon on Twitter These are texts from his wife gaslighting the entire group of women. After having denied these women a safe space, a fair hearing or closure.

Jaya said in an interaction with The News Minute, “There is an internal committee that has been set up, it has both internal and external members. The internal members are the student members from all our batches. The external member is from Enfold India. I am not part of the investigation.”

TNM also shared a statement by Mohan, where he said, “This I want to make clear: I have not deliberately touched a man or woman inappropriately in the last 5 years of teaching. The allegations and rumours have deeply impacted me and my relationship with you my students,” the blog post states.

H/T: The News Minute