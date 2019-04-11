B’luru Trans Woman To Vote For The First Time, After Being Rejected 11 Times Before

For 22-year-old trans woman Riyanna from Bengaluru, it took three years and 11 rejections before she could get her voter ID.

“Getting the voter ID itself was so difficult for me because my application was rejected because of confusion. Despite being a citizen in the country, it was so difficult for me to get the ID because I am a member of the transgender community. But that is all the more reason that it is important for more people from the community to vote,” she says.

Riyanna applied for the voter ID when she turned 18. With the country gearing up for Lok Sabha elections, she emphasizes that it is crucial for everyone to cast their vote. However, she says, “Something as simple as applying for a voter card becomes so difficult and complicated when you are from the transgender community. After having my application rejected so many times, I finally approached the Shantinagar MLA and told him about the difficulty I was facing in obtaining the voter ID. It was with his help that I was ultimately able to get my voter card.”

While the 2014 NALSA judgement declares that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution of India will be equally applicable to transgender people, the issues that the community faces are still not being addressed by the government fully.

Though Riyanna was fortunate to receive help from the MLA, she feels that it is important to have more government representatives to be sensitive to the problem faced by transgender people. Stressing on how the basic needs such as shelter, education, and medical insurance of the community should be addressed by the government for their betterment, she adds, “I am one of the lucky ones, I get to stay at home with my family and I have a job. But what about the people who have been kicked out of their homes and have no place to go or no one to support them? It is crucial that the government helps to provide shelter for trans persons who require it. Not just that, we also face a lot of difficulty when seeking healthcare. The government should take the responsibility of ensuring that all transgender people are covered with medical insurance.”

H/T: The News Minute