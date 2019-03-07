‘Bloodline’ Is Written From My Experience As An American In India: Rapper Raja Kumari

With the country’s growing hip-hop culture, Indian- American song writer and recording artist from Los Angeles, Rapper Raja Kumari has become an important voice of the country. It’s been two years since Kumari moved to Mumbai from her hometown in the USA, and in her new EP, Bloodline, she has written about her experience as an American in India.

Talking about Bloodline, she shared, “Living in India for the last two years has taught me so much about myself. It gave me more strength than I’ve ever imagined. Bloodline is a collection of my battle anthems written from my experience as an American in India.”

For Kumari, her interest in music started at an early age. She joined the hip-hop group at her school giving her first performance at the age of 16.

She recently hosted Apple Music’s The News India Special on Beats 1 where she spoke about India’s growing hip-hop scene with guests on board like Nucleya, Divine, and Raftaar. Sharing her experience of talking on the radio, she said, “I love being able to have a platform to bring my culture’s music to more people and see their reaction. A few people tweeted back saying, ‘Thank you for putting me on to this new song’, so I know we’re making a difference through music. I just want to be a curator of the culture. Hearing it live in 81 countries was a life-changing moment for me.”

“Now that hip-hop has been introduced to the mainstream (in India), it gives people the platform to express themselves in their native tongue. As a Telugu, I’m excited about the music coming out of the south,” she added.

