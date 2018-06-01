Blood And Sweat Has Gone Into Our Preparations, Says Rugby Player Vahbiz Bharucha

With the first-ever international Rugby, XVs meet taking place in Singapore, the Indian women’s rugby team is all set to beat the odds with their hard work and months of tireless preparations.

“It’s hit all of us in the last month that we need to put our brains down to this. We can’t just explode and hope to finish a match in minutes running on adrenaline. We can’t make decisions individually, but need to carry the whole team,” said Vahbiz Bharucha, India’s strongest and canniest rugby player. “Blood and sweat has gone into preparing for this. Literally.”

Vahbiz herself got a knock on the artery of her nose and Claudia Crizzle, the first Goan in the national team, got a rattled nose bridge. But with training, they went from trial and error to sustained strength and visible improvement in their performance.

The most promising player in the team is full-back Sandhya Rai, who is in a leadership position on the field, reads the game well, knows when to switch to defense. She comes from the Saraswatipur village near Siliguri in North Bengal and is the daughter of daily wage earners at a tea estate.

Another dedicated player is Subhalaxmi Barik, a forestry department guard in Orissa, who has been surviving on a mere 4 hours sleep daily for the last 3 years since Sushant, her son, was born.

“I walk 15 km daily for my work. That’s after dropping off my son to school and my game fitness work where my father pushes me to run 10 rounds with him. My parents insist that I continue in sport after marriage and the child. I have all the support, but I need to do all the hard work on my own,” she said.

H/T: The Indian Express