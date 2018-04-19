Blending Himalayan Herbs With Her Amma’s Royal Secrets, Rupal Found The Recipe To Glowing Skin

If I weren’t a girl, I think I’d like to be a bee spending my days among the colourful flowers in the beautiful orchards.

So when I got the opportunity to speak to Rupal Shabnam Tyagi who especially travels to the Himalayas in search of exquisite herbs and flowers, I decided to reimagine my dreamy image treading on her stories.

Rupal is the Founder of Wikka, a range of natural beauty products. She is a professional Aromatherapist. Interestingly, she is also married into a royal family. It was after paying frequent visits to her family owned Aromatic plantations and Mango Orchards that she pursued aromatherapy in London and became a qualified therapist.

Below are the excerpts from our conversation:

As much as I’m envying you right now, I want to know all about your trips to the mango farms.

Let me take you to my fondest memories of the mango farms which is 15 years back in time. I remember visiting Nehtaur, Uttar Pradesh, after my marriage. That was our farmhouse which was surrounded by mango orchards. That beautiful venue had a pool in which we dipped the mangoes that we stored in the wooden barrels after we plucked them from the trees.

I remember how all of us would behave like kids, sit with our feet immersed in the water and eat those super juicy and sweet mangoes. I still get excited thinking about those picnics.

Have I already reached Nehtaur!? *Somebody pinch me to return to reality*

Urggghhhh!

Well, now that I am brought to reality, tell me more about Wikka. How do you empower the local communities (especially women) in Nehtaur through your work?

The women in Nehtaur do not usually go out of their homes to work, but through our brand, we have been able to encourage them to come and pluck herbs and flowers from our fields. I think women have a softer and more delicate touch and are better than men at this task. They also help us in sowing the seeds of flowers like chamomile that we have grown locally, gathering the produce, and harvesting. You can see the happiness in their eyes of being able to work and earn for themselves.

What kind of research goes behind developing Wikka’s beauty products?

We make our products with lab tested and proven natural ingredients, and use traditional recipes which have been tried and passed on from family and friends for generations. After we extensively research, we pass around the samples in our close community and to associates. The data collected from their feedback is then assessed, and the formulation is revisited, if required, before launching it in the market.

Now, this is what I call ‘spoiling one’s loved ones with love.’ You mentioned some natural ingredients used as raw materials, please elaborate.

Since we use natural ingredients like flowers, oils, and herbs, we pay a lot of attention to planting trees and saplings. We also grow our products organically and use natural processes for extraction and cold pressing of oils.

Royal Bathing Ritual India has a rich cultural legacy of nurturing beauty rituals followed by the royalty. Natural ingredients from the earth – flowers, oils, essences, herbs and spices have been a part of everyday grooming habits in the royal zenanas. One of such popular ritual is baths taken by queens in specially designed pools and bath tubs in palaces using herbal concoctions and milk are also now followed as royal baths. #wikka #wikkaindia #royalbaths #royalsecrets #flowers #essentialoils #sunday #sundaypost #rosepetals #milk #aromatheraphy 22 Likes, 1 Comments – Wikka Potions for Aromatherapy (@wikka_india) on Instagram: “Royal Bathing Ritual India has a rich cultural legacy of nurturing beauty rituals followed by the…”

Because you belong to a royal family, I’m sure you have many beauty rituals to share.

Actually, many. *chuckles* I start my day by using a mix of haldi and dahi as a cleanser and bathing in floral water. I only apply an aloe vera based beauty potion and a calamine blend sunblock cream before leaving the house.

For my hair, I use an amla reetha and shikakai blend with a drop of shampoo for lather. I oil my hair before washing them a Wikka prewash conditioner. Before I got to sleep, I use milk to remove my makeup and again dahi haldi as a cleanser to wash my face. I also recommend dry brushing of your skin to improve the blood circulation before taking a bath. This helps in lymphatic drainage and detoxifying of the entire body. Start with the feet and move upwards to your face and brush with strokes towards your heart. Apart from these beauty rituals, I do Yoga to stay fit and keep healthy.

Can we find these traditions in your products as well?

Yes. In fact, every product of Wikka is based on some age-old ancestral recipes handed over by royal families. I try to keep it holistic, and the products are based on healing blends of fragrances that are accepted by the mind and body. We, at Wikka, use infused herbal and floral oils which are traditionally used in my family for ages now. For example, ingredients like forest honey (which is both an exfoliant and moisturizer) are used, spices and nuts are used for scrubs, etc.

We’re stoked to have you all with us at #wikkaheadqaurters, excited to begin our #potpourri #sessions! @rupalshabnamtyagi Make your own #essentialoil ? 13 Likes, 6 Comments – Wikka Potions for Aromatherapy (@wikka_india) on Instagram: “We’re stoked to have you all with us at #wikkaheadqaurters, excited to begin our #potpourri…”

In that case, is it right to say you’ve, in some way, preserved these century-old traditions in today’s world?

Thank you for understanding our philosophy. Our mission is to introduce the young generation with the truest form of health rituals. However, we keep abreast with the latest and most effective technology, research and knowhow in creating our products. For instance, we pack tradition in jars using contemporary knowhow for ease of use.

Who is the nose in your brand? I am intrigued.

I am. I have always been susceptible to smell since childhood. For Wikka, I followed my gut and underwent some formal training in aromatherapy and perfumery.

Blue blood families are generally considered patriarchal. Did you have any difficulties while pursuing your dreams?

I second your concern. I have been fortunate for my husband Akshay Vir Singh Tyagi and his grandmother Amma have always encouraged me to achieve the goals. Today, they are my backbone in everything I do.

I now have several beauty care questions for you. Are you ready?

Shoot.

What beauty products can we always find in your bag?

Umm, they would be a Lip balm, moisturizer, sunblock and hand nourish.

Did you ever find yourself trapped in any beauty trend during your college days?

I was very much into putting false eyelashes and eventually became an expert at putting them on. I also loved winged eyeliner and I would spend a huge amount of time doing my eyes. I did not really use any other makeup like lipstick or blush – I would just concentrate on my eyes.

Oh, even I like doing dramatic eyeliners! Do you have any pre-bridal routine one should include?

The bridal routine should ideally start three months before the wedding date and it should be a complete holistic regimen incorporating a healthy diet, use of natural beauty products, de-stressing of mind and body and a complete skin maintenance ritual.

What advice would you like to give for hair care during monsoon?

For hair care during monsoons use a mask made of a mixture of honey, aloe vera gel, and probiotic curd. This is very nourishing and takes care of problems like dry scalp and minor infections.

Share a DIY face mask that will help us fight the humid weather.

A good DIY face mask for the monsoon is what I call the Pina Colada for the face. To make that: Take six thick pineapple slices; chop them till they blend nicely. Add I tsp of organic cold press coconut oil, I tsp coconut milk and 1 tsp of forest honey. Make a pulpy mix and apply on the face. Keep it on for 20 minutes and wash off for smooth glowing blemish free skin. Pineapple enzymes have a whitening effect, they keep skin blemish free and keep bacteria away.

The Potions made at Wikka are all made of natural products and essential oils. They can be customised to suit you. We will be concocting our personal products right now at DIY Essential Oils Workshop! #royalbeauty #aromatherapy #diy #beauty #wikka #wikkaindia #wikkaproducts #selfcare #naturalskincare #natural #organic #organicskincare #vegan 45 Likes, 4 Comments – Wikka Potions for Aromatherapy (@wikka_india) on Instagram: “The Potions made at Wikka are all made of natural products and essential oils. They can be…”

Let’s talk about the foods that, once consumed, reflect on our health.

Brighter and redder lips: Iron-rich foods like green leafy vegetables and tomatoes

Smoother fresher skin: Turmeric, tomatoes, carrots, papaya, green tea, avocado and pomegranate.

Voluminous hair: Biotin rich food, eggs, chicken, yellow peppers, avocado and almonds.

To look younger: Tomatoes, dark chocolates, berries, salmon, bell peppers and leafy vegetables.

Lastly, we have this question from one of our readers who desires to launch her beauty range. Please guide.

There are some points that must be kept in mind:

Networking tip: I would suggest they should keep meeting everyone who can contribute to your business in any way and keep your interactions professional and your relations one of mutual respect.

Marketing strategy tip: Make sure your products live up to the hype you build.

Fundraising tip: Though I am a virgin at this since I haven’t sought funds, I think your venture should be very professional, sound, promising and have the potential for growth when you ask for funds.

Team building tip: Have a proper hierarchy and reporting structure in place and maintain the protocol of the company.

Mistake to avoid: Don’t talk about your product till it is absolutely ready to launch.

This article was first published on December 15, 2017.