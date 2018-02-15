Black Panther Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Aims To Bring Positive Visuals To The African Diaspora

Ruth E. Carter has been a costume designer for over three decades now and has earned herself two Academy Award for Best Costume Design for movies Malcolm and Amistad.

The veteran designer’s latest work will be seen in the upcoming superhero movie Black Panther. The movie is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and is directed by Ryan Coogler.

Ruth recently spoke about the aesthetics kept in mind while shaping the costumes for the characters of the movie. Keeping in momentum with the powerful portrayal of the black community, the foremost thing that Ruth wanted was to break the stereotype. According to Refinery 29, she said, “Our aesthetic was always to bring about positive visuals to the African diaspora in this country,” she says. “And to dispel stereotypes. To be about a forward-thinking community that empowered the Black community, women, and even natural hair.”

“I feel like Black Panther makes the circle complete; it’s imagining what this area of Africa would look like if it wasn’t colonised. The fantasy version of my career,” she adds.

She hopes that the movie will bring about a change in the perception of the community. She says, “I want people to have a new vision of the continent of Africa. I want people to understand it’s not just this dark place where everyone dresses the same with bones in their nose, living in a glass hunt. People need to see this is a modern continent. It has a voice and an aesthetic. We just put it on blast.”

Costumes for Black Panther have been sourced from Africa, India, and South Korea.

H/T: Refinery 29