Bishops’ Body Calls NCW’s Recommendation For Abolishing The Practice Of Confession “Ridiculous”

National Women’s Commission (NWC) after closely following Kerala ‘Sex For Silence’ row (where a woman was sexually exploited by five priests), has recommended the abolition of the practice of confession. While a lot of people, including the victim’s husband, Eby Varghese, have supported the recommendation, there are many who find it ridiculous.

The News Minute quoted Eby saying, “The priests used my wife’s confession to sexually abuse her. Even if the churches are keen to continue the practice, the current procedure should be abolished. There is no need for women to confess to men, for the chances of misusing it is high. Instead, women can confess to a nun or a superior who heads the nuns at a convent. Similarly, men should confess to men only.”

He further added, “Self-reformation is the need of the hour, not a repeat of evil deeds and confession. Even the Pope is aware of it, but the churches will not agree, because, eliminating the practice would mean the bishop or the head priest will lose control over the other priests. The Bible neither supports confession nor say anything about this practice. As far as we know, it is the church headed by priests that later introduced and imposed the practice.”

Supporting the abolition of the practice, activist Jomon Puthenpurackal said, “The Commission made the recommendation based on the instances of blackmailing and raping women using confession secret. When the sexual harassment of a woman by priests of the Orthodox church was exposed, the other churches said it was an internal issue of that church. Now, ever since the Commission made this recommendation, this is no longer an internal issue for the heads of other churches. They have become aware that it would question their very existence and hence responded.”

“The basic and prime realisation is that one should be capable of keeping their own secrets or share it with God; there is no need to share with anyone,” he added.

However, Archbishop Soosa Pakiam, the Trivandrum Catholic Archdiocese and the president of Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) found the recommendation “ridiculous.” He said, “Confession is an integral part of faith and the Commission has acted beyond its jurisdiction in the case. The NCW chairperson should not make such irresponsible statements. We are tempted to think there is hidden agenda. Some misdeeds do not always mean that a practice can be targeted. They should have discussed this with the church.”

H/T: The News Minute