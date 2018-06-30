Bishop In Kerala Booked For Sexually Abusing A Catholic Nun For Four Years

A 44-year-old Catholic nun, who is now posted in Kottayam district of Kerala, has filed a complaint against Bishop Franco Mullakkal of Jalandhar diocese. In her complaint, she said, that he had been sexually abusing her since 2014 and she approached the police only after the church took no action on her complaint.

The bishop has been booked under Section 376 of the IPC (punishment for rape) and he himself has filed a complaint with the SP, as he alleges that the nun is taking revenge from him.

“The bishop first filed a complaint with us on June 23. The complaint said that the nun had raised sexual abuse allegations against him after he removed her from an administrative position. Based on his complaint, we have filed a case under Section 295 A – deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting the religious beliefs,” Vaikkom DySP, who is currently investigating the case, said.

At that, we hope that the survivor’s voice will be respected and heard.

H/T: The News Minute