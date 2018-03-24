Birth Photographer Maayan Gutgold On The Sensitivity Needed To Capture Childbirth

The first cry, the cutting of the umbilical cord, the first time a baby is held, the first moment when the pain is overshadowed by the warmth of the child – these are the very few firsts that stay forever with the parents, especially a mother. Just imagine the joy of having the option to rekindle the same memories through photographs.

While the thought itself gives a happy rush to us, birth photographer Maayan Gutgold develops the memories of childbirth for a lifetime and presents the gift to parents. The Gurugram-based photographer landed in the capital a decade ago with her family from Israel. Mother to three adorable children, she picked up photography later in life after working as a customer relationship manager in an H.Tech company.

The journey that began two years ago has already filled Maayan’s life with priceless memories and frames. We opened doors to these wonderful memories in a candid conversation with her.

Read excerpts:

Having spent a decade in India now, how has your experience been as a photographer in India?

Oh, amazing people with the warmest vibes. I began with street style photography in India which also took me to the slum area. And, let me tell you, they are so, so cordial and warm-hearted people. I am actually still friends with a few of them. I often go to visit them and I am welcomed with open arms. It is a beautiful feeling!

Mayaan, will you transport us to your first birth shoot? How prepared were you? Were you nervous? Excited? Please, share. (If only I could contain my excitement)

I had done a few maternity shoots in Israel and India and also a few post-pregnancy shoots but I realized there was a gap which I needed to fill. And, it was birth photography! I consulted a few of my friends and family members who weren’t very sure about this getting a nod in India, considering the difference in culture. But having spent a few years here I was somehow sure to get started with this. I contacted a friend of mine in Israel who is into birth photography. She guided me with angles and techniques. The only thing – techniques sometimes take a sideline in practical situations. (laughs)

My first shoot was after a year I decided to get into it. It became a vicious cycle where clients wanted samples (which I wanted to be real pictures shot by me) and I was looking for a client. After some time I found the perfect couple. I remember how excited and nervous both of us were. My client was a bit apprehensive about a few things to not be captured but with time she got comfortable.

It must be an anxious situation for them. How do your warm-up sessions go with the mothers?

When we meet we first try to get to know each other. Get into a flow of conversation that starts with sharing a few things. Mothers take a look at the samples and then we discuss if we want anything more or less. I believe in creating a very secure and warm bond with them which I must say happens naturally most of the times. (knocks wood)

The one childbirth moment that you vividly remember?

About six months ago, I had my first Caesarian photography experience. It was so, so beautiful! It tested one of the birth photographer skills to reach on time. The delivery took place a day before the due date. I received a call from the family and in 20 minutes I was ready to leave and I reached the hospital before 6 AM. It was so emotional to see doctors and the family waiting for me. I saw a beautiful baby girl.

Aww! So wonderful.

Yes, indeed. Also, the reactions of siblings are adorable. Their happiness moves everybody to tears.

How has capturing happy husbands’ reactions inside the delivery room been like?

They need appreciation too, I truly feel. They are the heroes too. They constantly support their wives and it’s so beautiful to be able to witness and capture that. One of the fathers was constantly smiling all the time.

In the last two years of birth photography, you’ve met so many parents. Is there any particular parenting style that you have noticed?

I think parents here are a bit more overprotective and are apprehensive of giving independence to the kids from an early age.

Speaking of which, is the relationship maintained with the parents after the birth?

Absolutely! The relationship surely doesn’t end after the delivery. I am glad to say that I am in touch with most of them. We especially get in touch with each other during festivals. Also, they keep sharing pictures of their babies with me.

So, Maayan, what is the major reason for many couples not opting for birth photography?

It’s because of people wanting to keep it personal. It is a very intimate process, for sure. Mostly the feeling of having somebody else present in the room breaches the line of privacy in their thoughts. Even my husband didn’t want anyone inside during my deliveries. Also, currently, when doctors and parents have no objection there are hospitals which are not ready to adopt the new concept. We follow the rules, are present in the room as a fly, dress up and follow norms like doctors and nurses, so I think more hospitals should be open to this now.

Maayan Gutgold

As a mother, a woman, and a photographer, what do you think can be worked on in the delivery room to make a woman feel more comfortable and relaxed?

There are a lot of people inside, a lot of professionals and frankly, you don’t need so many. Each doctor has two assistants. The mother can be scared looking at so many people. And, the nurses should be more involved in the procedure and be sensitive toward the mother.

Lastly, what would your advice be to aspiring birth photographers?

Be sensitive, always understand the expectations and needs of the couple, stay continuously in touch with them, prepared to be called anytime. The foremost is to be sensitive. Sometimes there are few complications during delivery (god forbid) where you, on time, will have to understand when to back off.

And, as Ed Sheeran says, “We keep this love in a photograph…”