Biopic On Malala Yousafzai, Called ‘Gul Makai’, Currently Being Shot In Kashmir

At the age of 17, Malala Yousafzai became the youngest girl to win the Nobel Peace Prize. She survived the assassination attempt by the Taliban, where she was shot in the head for raising her voice for education for girls. She believes that books and pens are the most powerful weapons.

Bravery made her a target and courage made her a hero. She was born in Mingora, Pakistan, and her father named her Malala after Malalai, a Pashtun heroine. She proudly says, “My father only gave the name Malala, he did not make me Malala.” The Taliban had taken over the Swat valley in 2007 where Malala was living. With the coming of the Taliban, many restrictions were imposed, including a ban on Television, Music, and girls going to school. Harsh punishments were enforced on anyone who tried to go against the laws of the Taliban.

During that time, using a pen name ‘Gul Makai’ Malala began blogging for the BBC, describing life under Taliban. In 2009, the Pakistan army forced the Taliban out from the Swat valley and things were under control once again. That was the time when after reading her blog for the BBC, The New York Times featured Malala and Ziauddin in a short documentary about their life and fight to protect girls’ education in Swat.

According to The Times of India, a Bollywood film named Gul Makai is being shot in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir for the last few days. The film is directed by Amjad Khan and stars Reem Shaikh, Divya Dutta, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan. Talking about the film, Amjad Khan said, “The film chronicles the journey of Malala from her days in Swat Valley to her becoming the youngest Noble peace prize winner. The major part of the film has already been shot in Bhuj and Mumbai and we are here in Kashmir to shoot the last leg of the movie.”

Malala Yousafzai founded the Malala Fund, a non-profit organisation, in 2012, after surviving the assassination attempt. She also co-authored an international bestseller I am Malala in 2013.

H/T: The Times of India