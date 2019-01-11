Bindu And Kanakadunga, Women Of Menstruating Age Who Entered Sabarimala, Can’t Return Home After Threats

After becoming the first women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, Bindu Ammini (40) and Kanakadunga (39) are in hiding as they are being threatened by Hindu groups. Bindu is a lecturer at Kerala’s Kannur University and Kanakadurga works as a civil servant.

“A lot of people tried to dissuade us and make us turn back – police officers, our friends… because they knew we were facing a lot of backlash,” Kanakadurga said.

“We felt no fear. We had only one aim: we wanted to go to that shrine,” Bindu said.

Their entry sparked major protests and members of BJP led a day-long strike in Kerala. “This BJP government has a duty to regulate and control their members,” Bindu said. Currently, both the women are in an undisclosed location on the outskirts of Kochi and they plan to return home next week.

“I always say that I trust the police persons, the state government of Kerala and also our democratic society of Kerala,” Bindu said.

H/T: Hindustan Times