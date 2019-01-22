Bindu Ammini, One Of The First Women To Enter Sabarimala, On The Experience Of Visiting The Shrine

“They may attack me, they may kill me, but I feel no fear,” she said. “I am struggling for existence,” says Bindu Ammini, one of the first women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala Temple.

It was only earlier this month that two women of menstruating age finally managed to enter Sabarimala shrine. However, since then the two have been hopping from place to place, owing to the safety threats that loom over their heads.

Bindu hasn’t seen her husband and daughter since then and is still grappling with the risk of returning home. However, amidst all the chaos and violence, there is one thing that remains intact i.e. Bindu’s resolve.

In a recent article compiled by Kai Schultz and published by The Indian Express, she talked about why the move to enter Sabarimala extends beyond the purpose of activism and how the trip has been absolutely worth it.

She shared details about her humble beginnings during the interview and talked about how she is a lower caste woman who grew up in stark poverty. She further shared how she had a particularly unstable childhood and she had to pave her way through the world.

Owing to a will to succeed and a temperament that hinged on breaking rules, she eventually became the first person in her family to go to college and soon enough started aligning to leftist tendencies. It was during her days at the University of Calicut that she joined the Communist Party of India where she also got to meet her future husband, K.V. Hariharan. The two connected intellectually and were soon married.

It was after her marriage that she earned a degree in law and was further promoted in the Communist Party of India. Soon enough she became an active participant in the party meetings where she used to be one among the handful of women, a fact that bothered her a lot.

After a while, she got tired of the party’s ways, left politics to take up teaching, and thus joined the law department at Kannur University in Kerala.

It was in December last year that Bindu connected with Kanakadurga through a Facebook group and the duo decided to visit Sabarimala together. Their first attempt to enter the shrine on December 24th was hampered by a mob that attacked the police officers who were escorting the women to the temple. After that, while the police advised her to give up the idea and return home, Bindu persisted.

“I decided I would start a hunger strike,” she shared. Finally, on January 1 they managed to enter the temple after drawing inspiration from Kerala’s “women’s wall” for equality. Sharing her experience at the temple, she said, “The violent mob was out of that place. No devotee raised any voice against our journey to the shrine.”

Bindu insists that her entering the temple should not be taken as activism because all she did was an exercise in the constitutional right to equality. “We were not trying to start trouble. Our goal was only to visit the temple. For the next generation of women, this is motivation,” says Bindu.

