Binalakshmi Nepram On Reigniting The Manipur Women Gun Survivors Movement As Part Of #MeToo

“Every day, three to four people are shot dead in Manipur’s ongoing conflict. In the last decades, thousands have died and even more have become widowed or orphaned. Stories of suffering are legion as those who survive to look into a scarred future. Someday, this needs to end,” says Binalakshmi Nepram, the founder of Manipur Women Gun Survivors Network.

Nepram decided to start the support network after witnessing the aftermath of 27-year-old Buddhi Moirangthem’s killing in Wabgai Lamkhai village of Manipur. Buddhi was killed by a group of three gunmen who barged into his shop out of nowhere and shot him dead.

While Buddhi died, it was his wife Rebika who was left wondering why was her husband killed by unidentified killers. What Rebika faced is actually the fate of a lot of young women in Manipur.

Thus, Manipur Women Gun Survivors Network was formed in an attempt to help women like Rebika, whose lives have been changed dramatically because of the gun killings of a beloved husband, father or son – be it by a state- or non-state actors or unidentified gunmen. It is also extending its help to women who fall prey to sexual abuse at gunpoint. The Network attempts to lift women above the trauma and agony faced in armed conflict by helping them to find ways to heal the scars that decades of violence have caused to the community.

Here are excerpts from a twitter dialogue that we recently had with Binalakshmi Nepram:

On reigniting the Manipur protests of 2014 as part of #MeTooIndia

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Our 1st question – You have spoken very strongly about the protests by mothers in Manipur in 2004 about stopping of sexual assault by the military in Manipur. How can that movement be reignited & gain momentum again as part of #MeTooIndia? @BinaNepram

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter India is one of world’s largest democracies; however in areas such as #Manipur in Northeast India & J&K, there is imposition of a martial law called Armed Forces(Special Powers)Act~In this conflict civilians caught in crossfire,sexual violence occurs yet no one punished for this https://t.co/G0RYJZx4dG

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter India needs to realise sexual violence in armed conflict like situation where military, police, non-state armed groups operate is an area where lots of rape & violence against women/girls happen Many in country cannot even comprehend what happens here.Situation needs attention https://t.co/yy6aXzGnja

On the barriers faced in getting justice

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter Manipur Women Gun Survivors Network have tried since 2012 #Nirbhaya #DelhiGangRape movement started which we participated to inform then emerging movement as well as policy makers about issue of #Rape at #GunPoint & other issues but hardly anyone tried to support us #MeTooIndia https://t.co/QnmDZYSP9U

On who and what is blocking the information/reports from being public

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter First issue is denial by Government of #India & policy makers who takes the stand that there is NO CONFLICT in #Manipur #NortheastIndia even if 20,000 men killed/ 20,000 women widowed in conflict in #Manipur & many women sexually assaulted in the decades old conflict #MeTooIndia https://t.co/WYHoxJOeQw

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter Secondly, as news and other information is not properly shared from Manipur and other parts of Northeast India with rest of country, many in #India women’s movements also do not understand our plight to join hands with us to struggle and make the wrong right #MeTooIndia https://t.co/WYHoxJOeQw

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter See Video~A recorded episode Actor Amir Khan’s Satyameva Jayate @StarPlus where I spoke on #Rape at #GunPoint was not aired by broadcasters. Even policy makers in #media barring some brave ones who has reported on our work have failed to include our voices https://t.co/iZ3kmEtpnX https://t.co/WYHoxJOeQw

On the political backing required to change the current violence-infested scenario in Manipur

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter Can you for a moment Imagine #India under #MilitaryRule?If not,why should parts #India as #Manipur #Northeast be under Armed Forces(Special Powers)Act where impunity given to”men with arms”that operate in states?Govt of India must remove #AFPSA as 1st step towards peace/security https://t.co/aHvi4RBGHN

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter Armed Forces(Special Powers)Act is a Colonial Act that British Government imposed to thwart Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India Movement in 1942; the British left India in 1947, yet this colonial act sanctioned by Indian Parliament is still imposed in #Manipur #NE & other parts country https://t.co/aHvi4RBGHN

On the consequences of speaking out and taking on big political parties for activists

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter We stand by the truth.We stand by Constitution of the Nation.We stand by Universal Declaration Human Rights that give us right to live as free citizens & without fear and without our bodies been violated~All we are asking is to deepen democracy,ensure rule of law #WeAreNotAfraid https://t.co/vhRQLJt958

On the support being extended by International Human Rights bodies

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter The strength and courage to fight injustice however has to come from the core of one’s being and conviction.

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter Many International Human Rights Bodies & @UN globally also have lost their vision~I see lots of problems globally in way world tackles issue of violence,women,war,peace~In the end, as I said,solidarity needed but conviction for change has to come from within communities & nations https://t.co/hZFBsdFeMf

On the steps being taken for the rehabilitation of women survivors of gun violence

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter 20,000 women have been widowed in #Manipur due to the conflict.

Binalakshmi Nepram on Twitter Once we ensured that women survivors in #Manipur have some resources through supporting their livelihood such as weaving, poultry, fishery, opening small shops etc, we also work to file #litigation for their loved ones who have been wrongly killed by state or non state people https://t.co/Y1ISipKglO

On employing her Anna Politskovskaya Award to good use, creating awareness, and seeking justice for the sexual atrocities in Manipur & other North Eastern States