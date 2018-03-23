Biker Sarah Kashyap Becomes The First Woman To Stand The Harsh Terrain Of Thar Desert

There have been a lot of debates in the past, questioning the age-old concept of ‘soft jobs and tough jobs’, and considering women more “suitable” for the former. Well, not that women need to prove anything to anyone, but as a matter of fact, they have forever been indulging in all kinds of physically and mentally tough jobs. Period.

Fuelling the discussion recently are the women sports bikers of India. Ah, what do they say, “women don’t look feminine riding a bike”. If only automobiles had as brilliant and thoughtful constructs as us mortal beings!

And Sarah Kashyap’s recent feat in desert bike racing has got the baton in her hands. “Riding on the sand is a different ball game than on the road. And it feels absolutely great to fight with the boys because it teaches you so much. However, at times it can be tough as well because you are all on your own in the desert. If something goes wrong there is no one to come to your immediate rescue.” Sarah shared with The Hindu.

After an unsuccessful attempt in 2016, she came back stronger to finish the event the very next year, and 2018 saw Sarah for the third time in the Desert Storm. After two days of a hard-fought battle in the Thar Desert, the 32-year-old managed to stay on course and is now the only woman competitor left in the foreign bike class. Biking an imported KTM EXE 250, Sarah said, “The moment you slow down you tend to stop. So one has to keep the momentum going. I was the first woman to do that and I am here to repeat the feat.”

A Sales and Marketing Manager in Polaris India, Sarah is also a national judo player. She believes in pushing the limits, and loves to drive that extra mile to understand how strong-headed she can be and how much she can withstand. “When a small-made person like me is riding a bike that is of the same height, it may look funny, but then I think it’s all in the mind.”

“This sport is the next big thing. For me, it’s like joining the Army. It grooms you and makes you wiser and stronger,” she added.

Kudos to your spirit, Sarah! And we hope you achieve your ultimate aim of competing in the Dakar Rally, very soon.

H/T : The Hindu