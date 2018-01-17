Biker Mitsu Chavda Is On A Solo Pan-India Tour To Spread Awareness About Paraplegic Soldiers

Hailing from Surat, Mitsu Chavda is a second-year BA English (Hons) student who is on a bike journey of 102 cities across India to spread awareness among the people about the difficulties faced by paraplegic soldiers.

She began her journey from Surat on November 26, 2017, and has covered over 11,000km so far. She aims to travel a total of 17,000km by Republic Day and end the journey in her hometown. She has covered Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Meghalaya so far and is now on her way to Jaipur.

Talking about her inspiration for the trip, she told The Hindu, “It was my 28-year-old friend, who is wheelchair-bound and an Army Major, who moved me. His positivity can kill depression. When I saw him I thought, what next? It was then that I started reading more about the Army and decided to raise awareness about paraplegic soldiers.”

Mitsu wants the young generation of India to take inspiration from our soldiers and understand that giving up on life is never an option. She said, “I want to spread the message among youngsters that when these soldiers were on their feet, they served the nation, and even when they are now wheelchair-bound, they are still making the country proud by representing it at various competitions.”

“There are paraplegic soldiers who have conquered depression with their positivity. On the other hand, there are youngsters who commit suicide over an argument with their parents. There should be awareness and respect for these soldiers, rather than the general pity that people feel for them,” she added.

Her efforts have been lauded by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Information and Broadcasting and Textiles Minister Smriti Z Irani.

Rajnath Singh on Twitter Met Ms Mitsu Chavda who is on a bike journey of 102 cities across India. Her mission is to spread awareness among the people about the difficulties faced by paraplegic soldiers. I laud her efforts and wish success for her mission.

Smriti Z Irani on Twitter My best wishes to Mitsu Chavda who is on a 60 day nationwide ‘Ride for Soldiers’ tour to honour and pay tribute to the accomplishments of our paraplegic soldiers.

The biker has also donated ₹2 lakh, which she collected through crowdfunding, to the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Pune.

