Bihar’s Prakriti Becomes The First Woman To Be Inducted As A Combat Officer By Indo-Tibetan Border Police

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police was set up in the aftermath of the 1962 war against China. In its personnel strength of 83,000, only 1,500 are women that too in service streams like medicine, but not for combat. Well, this has changed today.

25-year-old Prakriti from Bihar’s Samastipur district became the first woman to be inducted as a direct-entry combat officer in the ITBP.

For Prakriti, it was a dream come true. “I always wanted to don the uniform and serve the country. My father, who is in the Indian Air Force, has always been an inspiration for me. I opted for the ITBP as my first choice,” she said.

“I read a news piece in March 2016 that the government had for the first time allowed women to serve as combat officers in the ITBP and then decided that I would opt for this force once I get selected,” she added.

She is expected to be commissioned as an Assistant Commandant (AC) next year in the force after she completes her training at Dehradun. “She will be posted at a border post,” a senior ITBP officer confirmed.

Prakriti gives the credit of her success today to her parents who always supported her. Aware of the adverse effects of the caste system in Indian society, they decided to not give her a surname.

“My parents supported me thoroughly. I wish and urge other parents that when their children make career choices, they should not think that it is their son or daughter making a choice but that it is a child who is taking up a challenge,” she said.

We congratulate Prakriti on securing the position and wish that she proves to be a symbol of inspiration for girls aspiring to break the glass ceiling.

H/T: The Better India