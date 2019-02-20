Bihar DM Inayat Khan Adopts Daughters Of Two CRPF Martyrs From The State

In the aftermath of Pulwama suicide attack as the country mourns the loss of its brave hearts, people from various walks of life are coming forward to extend their help to the families of the CRPF personnel martyred in the attack.

District Magistrate (DM) of Bihar’s Sheikhpura, Inayat Khan, in one such move, recently announced that she would be adopting the daughters of two of the CRPF troopers from her state.

Khan has assumed full responsibility for the lifetime expenses and education cost of daughters of the two CRPF martyrs, Ratan Kumar Thakur and Sanjay Kumar Sinha. She has also shared that she would be donating two days of her salary to the families of these martyrs.

Khan has also urged the other government employees in the state to donate a day’s earnings to these families. In order to invite people to donate generously, a special bank account has also been set up Sheikhpura. The collected amount would be later divided among the families of the two CRPF men.

H/T: InUth