Biggest Twist Happens When You’re At Ground Zero: Ekta Kapoor On Struggles, Sex, And Sanskaar

The fifth episode of TED Talks India Nayi Soch, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, saw producer Ekta Kapoor sharing details of the struggles she faced before she went on to rule Indian television. The episode was named Meri Marzi | #PowerToWomen, and as you can guess, it discussed why we need more women power around us.

Remember when Ekta shared some compelling thoughts on similar lines during the recent ‘We The Women’ show organized by journalist Barkha Dutt?

Read below the excerpts from her speech at the TED Talk that had Mr. Khan in complete awe of her.

Childhood struggles & finding her strength in her parents

“Life was good, but I had no plan B. I had no option. Sometimes your greatest curse turns out to be your best blessing. I decided I was starting a TV serial business. My dad invested in me. For my brother’s education abroad, my mother had to pawn her jewelry, and my father invested all his money through me. Someone told my father that he should have bought me gold instead. My father replied that ‘gold should be within her, what will she do with gold outside?’”

When no channel wanted to meet her

“Your biggest twist happens when you are at ground zero. The lowest point in your life — when you fall lower from a low. For me, it was when lots of my pilots got rejected. Honestly, no channel wanted to meet me – ‘How many chances will we give Jeetendra’s daughter?’ Some media professionals saw those pilots with my father, and one of them asked, ‘Are you putting your money into your daughter’s hobby?”

On bringing a revolution in the television industry

“There was a time in films when only stories of men were told. The hero was a man, the villain was a man, and the women only danced around. TV started telling stories of women.”

On being questioned how she could support sex in Lipstick Under My Burkha when her TV shows are so ‘sanskaari’

“Sex and Sanskaar are two aspects of the same woman. Some people look good in a saree, while others in a swimsuit. We’ve no right to decide what suits whom.”

On empowering women

“I want every girl to find gold within her, and that gold should shine on the entire world. When nothing else stays with you, only work does.”

The episode of TED Talks India Nayi Soch featuring Ekta Kapoor will be aired on Star Plus on Sunday.

