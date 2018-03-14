Bidya Devi Bhandari Becomes President Of Nepal For The Second Term

Bidya Devi Bhandari was re-elected for the second term as President Of Nepal on Tuesday after she secured 39,275 votes on Tuesday.

Bhandari, who is 56, became Nepal’s first female president in the year 2015 and prior to this, she was elected twice in parliamentary elections in the years 1994 and 1999. She won with an overwhelming majority as she defeated her Nepali Congress (NC) rival Kumari Laxmi Rai in the presidential election with more than a two-thirds majority.

As reported by the Election Commission spokesperson Nawaraj Dhakal, Bhandari secured 39,275 votes while the NC’s Ms. Rai garnered 11,730 votes. Bhandari’s nomination was backed by the ruling Left alliance of the CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre), the Sanghiya Samajbadi Forum-Nepal, and other fringe parties. With 148 lawmakers in the Federal Parliament and 243 in Provincial Assemblies, the CPN-UML commands a total vote of 23,356.

CPN (Maoist Centre) has 65 lawmakers in Parliament and 108 in Provincial Assemblies, which account for 10,319 votes.

