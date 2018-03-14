Bhawna Agarwal, CEO Of NDTV Gadgets, On Fighting Sexism Through Competence

A savvy technocrat, a pioneer in the online travel industry, a true visionary and one of the very few serial entrepreneurs in the country – meet Bhawna Agarwal, CEO, NDTV Gadgets – undoubtedly a force to reckon with in the industry.

She started her flourishing career with Times Internet and, within four years, created India’s first travel platform, Indiatimes Travel. She has been an advisor to OYO Rooms and was also part of the founding team at Yatra.com. Given her expertise, it was no surprise that LinkedIn featured her in the list of “Power Profiles in India.”

From facing opposition and hurdles from the moment she joined the startup sector, to having delivered and outperformed to reach where she is today, Bhawna is nothing less than a dynamic powerhouse. Excerpts from a chat:

Tell us what does it take to have a great career journey like yours?

Sometimes we come across wonderful examples of success and achievements and look at it at face value. We see the end result and maybe end up believing that it must be an overnight success story. We fail to see all the hard work, dedication and commitment that goes behind converting anything into a success. See, there is absolutely no shortcut or alternative to hard work. The sooner you learn this, the better, especially when it comes to working in a male-dominated industry.

Another important thing is getting out of your comfort zone. If you are willing to sacrifice your time and push yourself, the results would definitely be even more than your expectations. Also, most people believe it is the goal that makes your career path. Yes, setting the right goal is important, but over the years I have realized that it is the path that matters. I say this majorly because, considering the level of competition today, everyone is running after almost similar goals, but what is even more crucial here is to gain as much experience as possible through the journey. So basically, it is more about continuously learning, being aware of your strengths and weaknesses, and most importantly, enjoying what you do.

Talking about absorbing experiences, tell us about the challenges you faced when you launched Indiatimes Travel at a time when the online travel vertical was unpopular.

The most important thing was conviction. My team and I had the utmost belief that digital transition was the future of the industry. But the biggest challenge was that the market at that time wasn’t ready for the transition. The whole concept of ‘digital’ hadn’t arrived in India as it has right now. And this made even the partners skeptical. I still remember conducting meetings with the airlines, convincing them that “Yes, in the future this is a huge market opportunity,” and helping them move this idea internally – I was literally working for as well as along with them to convert this idea into a reality.

See, I was completely hooked on the belief that the world is going to go digital, and so are most businesses. So it was indeed a challenge to instill this same passion in my team as well as all our partners because we were at an absolutely nascent stage. Another challenge at this early stage was building the payments portals, because back then the culture of online payments was next to nil.

So that’s why I believe that if you truly have an excellent value proposition, all your challenges can be overcome. Carrying an “if I can” mindset will take you nowhere; rather switch to a “how I can” mindset and see all the difference that it can make.

You have had a great experience in the startup culture. So what do you think are the most common hurdles faced in this environment and what are your strategies to tackle them?

I would plainly say that challenges are plenty, majorly because each startup has its own unique proposition, is built in unique environments, so accordingly the challenges are also unique in that respect. But to point out some, I could state a few hurdles common across almost all industries.

Many times it so happens that an entrepreneur might have the passion, he might even build the product in the right way, but he might fail to see that it only appeals to a very small section of the market. His belief that the product will work and take off in the niche industry is often times blind faith. He needs to dispassionate himself from his product, because otherwise, it becomes difficult to make his partners and stakeholders passionate about the product.

Another critical problem that I see is formulating an unrealistic business model. A lot of times, entrepreneurs give more importance to the product and overlook the significance of financial feasibility. This attitude and ignorance give rise to adopting unrealistic and unsustainable business models, leading to massive failures. Also in my experience, I’ve come across a lot of entrepreneurs who go ahead acquiring new businesses and consumers at a ridiculously high cost, without having any sustainability in the model.

Moving on to something positive about the startup culture, what is your take on all the glitz and glamour of the startup environment that attracts so many young minds into this space?

(Laughing) I think everyone wants to become an entrepreneur these days, and a lot of times, for all the wrong reasons. It all starts with the idea that ‘I want to be my own boss.’ And with this glamorous thought in mind they tend to forget that when you are an entrepreneur, everybody is your boss. It so happens that with all the success stories of startups and entrepreneurs that they see, people get the idea that this is the means to make a quick buck. With this, their goal is to mint money, while relentlessly pursuing the idea takes a backseat.

Many times on paper the idea looks absolutely brilliant, but it need not always translate to success in real life. So unless you have all the questions answered – are my goals well defined, do I have the right strategy, do I have the ability to execute the strategy – your startup idea might never even take off. So it becomes absolutely crucial to understand and realize your reasons to become an entrepreneur, and it definitely shouldn’t be just because everyone else is boarding that ship.

You’ve spoken about absolute commitment for success, but that may at times disrupt one’s work-life balance. So, how do you think can people strike the right balance between their professional and personal lives?

See I feel that a disruptive work-life balance can be sorted out if you have your priorities and commitments in place. It is all about reassigning your imbalances. When you realize that you are leaning more towards one of the extremes, pull yourself back to the center. For example, if I’m socializing too much, that takes me away from home as well as work; or if I am too engrossed in work that takes me away from the necessary me time. So it is all about understanding your priorities and focusing on what you do, rather than what you miss. For instance, when you are at home away from work, it is crucial to enjoy that time rather than constantly be worried about what needs to be done next at work.

Bhawna, considering that you’ve been part of the digital industry since its nascent stage, what do you think are some of the trends that are shaping and changing the face of this industry?

Blockchain technology, the force behind cryptocurrencies is on the road to massive development. In the coming years, people wouldn’t associate this technology with cryptocurrencies anymore. The industry is going to utilize the true potential of this technology for creating a collaboration in the digital environment, cutting across systems.

And the second trend that I clearly see is Business Intelligence. People have now started to see how efficiently you could use AI to slice and dice the data, which can boost the business by helping it customize and deliver the most favorable product – consumer specific. It would help in pushing the product in an extremely non-intrusive way. The way in which the industry is gearing up to utilize these two dynamic technologies is going to change the face of the industry big time, at least in the next two years.

Being the CEO of NDTV Gadgets, what new challenges do you think is the business world going to face?

I think the biggest challenge would be to utilize the mined data for it to be implemented into the day to day businesses. Because technology is indefensible and would be at the disposal of all. So the challenging task I believe for a lot of companies would be to implement these technologies in a manner so that it ends up touching more people in the value chain and not just the niche audience, collating and making meaning out of all this data. Plainly speaking, the companies now have to seamlessly introduce the technologies into the day to day businesses so that it connects the company to the consumer effortlessly.

Now moving on from the business to you. Bhawna, you have one of the most powerful profiles on LinkedIn. How important do you think it is to have a social media presence to establish a corporate brand identity for any person?

Corporate leaders have this paramount job of not only mentoring and grooming people within the industry but also to inspire and influence people outside of their corporate circle– freshers, budding entrepreneurs, etc. And the best way to achieve this is through the use of social media. Quality use of social media not only gives a positive image to you and your company, but you are also able to influence people the right way. So the social media platform is not only about establishing your own brand image but harnessing its power by helping out others.

Given the fact that the industry is male-dominated, have you experienced sexism?

I can’t say that there wasn’t sexism in the early years, but the way I looked at it was that it was up to me to either make it or break it. So when I created such a perspective, every other obstacle ceased to matter. I simply focused on my sense of empowerment. I realized that I have to condition myself to excel under such hurdles. I keep saying this that once you achieve a reputation for being competent, then there wouldn’t be any such obstacles thrown at your way.

Lastly, Bhawna, people often dream big when they start out, but soon give up when faced with difficulties. So one advice for anyone who is just starting with their career?

Now that is a difficult question to answer. So for all the budding entrepreneurs, I would say that – your ideas are useless unless used. And secondly, if you are already in this, then it’s essential for you to learn to control the situation and not let the situation control you.