Bhakti Mehta Recreates The Magic Of Christmas With Cranberry Cheese Chive Crescents

As a child, the onset of December used to get me very excited, and if you, too, have got your “Jingle bells” memories preserved, you won’t question me why!

Far from catholic culture, we didn’t really have a lavish Christmas celebration at home, but I clearly remember asking my parents to buy gifts and keep them under my pillow after bedtime, innocent that kids are (hides face). Time flew, and so did the naivety, sadly, but what stayed behind was the Christmas special-dish custom that my mum had started owing to her little one’s excitement, and what my love for baking helped me take forward.

So, when IWB spoke to The Little Food Co.’s Chef Bhakti Mehta earlier this month, and she mentioned ‘Cranberry Cheese Chive Crescents,’ talking about her Christmas spread, I knew what I would be trying my hands on this year. The child in me only got more excited when Bhakti offered to share with us her secret recipe (yay!)

A self-taught chef, Bhakti was a media professional before she took a not-so-little step out of her 9 to 6 job, and founded The Little Food Co. in 2010.

An ardent traveller, Bhakti’s expertise ranges from food styling, recipe testing, and kitchen planning to training and working with restaurants on menu development. And through The Little Food Co., she offers a complete catering experience to reflect one’s personality and bring their vision to life.

So without further delay, don your kitchen apron and scroll through the Cranberry Cheese Chive Crescents’ recipe:

Recipe Ingredients:

– 1/2 cup cream cheese

– 5 tbsps chopped dried cranberries

– 1 tbsp chopped jalapeno chili

– 12 tbsp chopped fresh chives

– Puff pastry (ready)

Recipe Preparation:

– In a bowl, mix all the ingredients except the puff pastry

– Preheat the oven to 200 degrees

– Line the oven with parchment paper

– Roll out the puff pastry dough – up to 1/2 inch thickness

– Cut the pastry into small squares

– Spoon the cream cheese cranberry mixture in the centre

– Bring all four corners together and pinch the centre

– Bake in the oven for 11 minutes to crisp golden brown colour on the pastry

– Serve warm

(Feature image used for representational purpose only)