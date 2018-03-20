Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Were A Vision In Gold, Designed By Falguni and Shane Peacock, For The Art Gala
Beyonce Knowles, aka Queen Bey, has a style that is bold, dramatic, experimental, and fashionable. And, Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock are completely aware of the diva’s persona. For the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala held on Saturday in Los Angeles, the duo created a flawless golden gown for Beyonce.
Beyonce was a vision in gold and was accompanied by her fashionable daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay Z. The mother-daughter duo twinned in golden gowns and totally stole the show with their style. The Art Gala was hosted by Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson and was themed “WACO to Wakanda” after the fictional nation in Black Panther.
The custom sheer and glittery golden gown with metallic cuts was paired with statement golden shoulder dusters. Falguni Peacock shared details of the gown with Vogue India. She said, “We wanted to create an art statement, taking inspiration from the Nubian warrior queen. We felt it was the perfect inspiration for such a strong woman like Beyoncé. The metallic cutouts on the sheer gold dress are strategically placed to mimic the shape of an armour.”
This is not the first time when the duo created a stunning piece for Queen Bey. The custom black sheer dress in the 2016 song Formation was created by the spectacular duo.
Blue Ivy wore a golden gown with a matching golden head accessory, which was also inspired by the Nubian princess. Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock said, “Between the metallic cutouts to the gold dramatic train, we attained an artistic statement while respecting the Nubian inspiration.”
Six-year-old Blue Ivy was truly the highlight of the show and not only because of the glamorous look. She also got involved in the bidding of the paintings at the gala. For an acrylic painting of actor Sidney Poitier, she raised her bid for a cool $17,000, which later went up to $19,000. It was father Jay Z who had to continuously stop his daughter from raising bids.
