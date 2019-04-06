Beyoncé Allegedly Walked Out Of A Meeting With Reebok Due To Lack Of Diversity In Their Team

Beyoncé has been that one woman who through her music, art, and fashion has always championed the voices of black people living in America and promoted the message of equal representation.

Recently, she made news when Adidas announced that it had signed her for a “multi-layered” endorsement deal that promises signature sneakers and a relaunch of the worldwide pop superstar’s Ivy Park clothing line. At the same time, Beyoncé was also receiving offers from Jordan Brand, Under Armour, and Reebok. But according to reports from ESPN, the meeting with Reebok, which is a subsidiary of Adidas, didn’t go well, as Beyoncé allegedly walked out of the meeting due to the company’s lack of diversity and non-existent representation of her background and skin color.

“She had a meeting at Reebok and they had a whole presentation of everything, potential products, how this could all look, and she took a step back and said, ‘Is this the team that will be working on my product,’ and somebody said, ‘Yes,’ and she said, ‘Nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color, where I’m from, and what I want to do.’ So, she took a step back and left,” said ESPN’s DePaula who reported the incident.

However, in a statement, Reebok’s spokesperson denied DePaula’s claim saying, “The report that Beyoncé walked out of a meeting with Reebok due to lack of diversity is categorically false. Our discussions with Beyoncé and her team continued for several months after our initial meeting. We are disappointed that false information is being reported as fact.”

