Beti Bachao Because Who Else Will Cook For You?

Reached the moon, clinched medals, broken records, brought immense pride to the country but alas, not yet able to get away from the patriarchal burden. It’s extremely sad and heartbreaking that women are always, in the end, subjected to misogyny.

A new ad is reminding the country how important it is to maintain the sex ratio and save girl child. How do they do that? By reminding people that the only job of the girl – cooking – will be hampered if girls are not saved. A poster spotted on a wall of the city reads, “कैसे खाओगे उनके हाथ की रोटियां जब पैदा ही नहीं होने दोगे बेटियां (Meaning – How will you eat the chapatis made by your daughters when you won’t let them be born).“

The poster shows a young girl making chapatis with that highly offensive, regressive, and patriarchal text. The poster has gone viral on the internet, infuriating many people who have expressed their views through tweets.

PDG on Twitter In one graffiti everything that is wrong with this country.

Karuna Nundy on Twitter Beti bachao, Kaam pe lagao, Roti sekao. Make your own rotis, fool.

Pracheta on Twitter betibachao so they can be domestic slaves. Obscene patriarchy on display. https://t.co/vq8dzS4RrI

Nandini on Twitter What if beti refuses to make roti? https://t.co/HWl36LUSPg