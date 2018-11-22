Bengaluru’s Ankita Channels Her Grief Through Her Art And Illustrates Her Mother’s Battle With Cancer
IWB Post
November 22, 2018
Cancer, the deadly disease in India that claims lakhs of lives every year, is what took away Ankita’s mother from her. A final year student at National Institute of Design, Bengaluru, she lost her mother this year. In a tribute to her memory, Ankita illustrated her mother’s brave battle with the disease and channeled her grief over her loss through it.
Drooling: It reminds me of the day she had her first convulsion — lying on her back, frothing at the mouth, fighting back with her eyes.
Spell: Her chemotherapy treatment began and the needle going through her hands looked like a magic wand.
Tranquil: When one of her breasts was operated on, it left a void that was both healing and heartbreaking.
Exhausted: A candle burns until it is too tired to hold the flame, leaving behind a puddle of wax and a smell that I will never tire of.
Scorched: After taking 20 radia therapy rays, her skin and breasts were seared, like the charcoal clouds that loom before a storm.
Swollen: The time we knew she wouldn’t be able to make it. Her hands were swollen, not our hopes.
Bottle: Her heart was bottled up with pain, worry and the frustration of fighting a losing battle. No one could see the “out of order” tag but her.
Clock: She fought valiantly, we gave her a hand. The clock didn’t.
Flowing: A plant needs water to survive until it withers into the inevitable. Our tears won’t dry but they can’t help life flow back into my mother.
Star: When we were children, my sister and I were told when a person dies, he or she becomes a star. We’ve been trying to pull our star back to earth.