Bengaluru’s Ankita Channels Her Grief Through Her Art And Illustrates Her Mother’s Battle With Cancer

  •  November 22, 2018

Cancer, the deadly disease in India that claims lakhs of lives every year, is what took away Ankita’s mother from her. A final year student at National Institute of Design, Bengaluru, she lost her mother this year. In a tribute to her memory, Ankita illustrated her mother’s brave battle with the disease and channeled her grief over her loss through it.

Cancer

Drooling: It reminds me of the day she had her first convulsion — lying on her back, frothing at the mouth, fighting back with her eyes.

Cancer

Spell: Her chemotherapy treatment began and the needle going through her hands looked like a magic wand.

Cancer

Tranquil: When one of her breasts was operated on, it left a void that was both healing and heartbreaking.

Cancer

Exhausted: A candle burns until it is too tired to hold the flame, leaving behind a puddle of wax and a smell that I will never tire of.

Cancer

Scorched: After taking 20 radia therapy rays, her skin and breasts were seared, like the charcoal clouds that loom before a storm.

Cancer

Swollen: The time we knew she wouldn’t be able to make it. Her hands were swollen, not our hopes.

Cancer

Bottle: Her heart was bottled up with pain, worry and the frustration of fighting a losing battle. No one could see the “out of order” tag but her.

Cancer

Clock: She fought valiantly, we gave her a hand. The clock didn’t.

Cancer

Flowing: A plant needs water to survive until it withers into the inevitable. Our tears won’t dry but they can’t help life flow back into my mother.

Cancer

Star: When we were children, my sister and I were told when a person dies, he or she becomes a star. We’ve been trying to pull our star back to earth.

H/T: The Telegraph

 

 

