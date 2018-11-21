Bengaluru Doctor And CrossFit Trainer Swetha Devaraj On Pumping Joy Into Her Life With 2 Careers

I stumbled upon Swetha Devaraj’s Instagram handle that documents her inspiring life as a doctor and a fitness coach. Cross-fitness trainer Swetha starts her day at 5 am to coach her students and later, turns into a Vascular Radiologist serving at a Bangalore hospital.

I indulged in a quick conversation with the multitasker while she was on the run from one job to another. Enjoy the ‘light’ read!

I’m sure it’s not easy for you to manage two professions simultaneously.

It sure isn’t. But the fact that I get to bring positive change into the lives of so many people is what inspires me to make that extra effort. As far as my time management skill is concerned, I’m pretty much on a schedule every day. I have got a fixed sleeping pattern and I make sure I follow it so I can be on time throughout the day.

Were you always this firm about your fitness regime?

Yes. I have been taking care of my body for a long time now. When I was in the US, I ran marathons that only added to my determination. When I shifted my base back to India, I continued to work on my health.

Does this mean you have absolutely no cheat or take-it-easy days?

In spite of my strong willpower, there are days when I don’t want to physically exert myself. I listen to my body, and when it demands some relaxation, I let that happen. During such days, I prefer going out of the city on holiday and spend some time relaxing my nerves. I make sure I eat healthy even when I’m overeating. *laughs* Though, I compensate that by running an extra mile.

In all honesty, I think it’s crucial to take it easy sometimes rather than pushing yourself too hard which might result in frustration. Get your pace to understand your body and then work on it steadily.

People say cross-fitness training can be really hard as compared to the regular gym exercises. Is that true?

Nope! In fact, cross-fitness is more fun to do. Of course, a constant guidance of the trainer is needed when it comes to cross-fitness training, but then it’s worth it.

What’s your daily diet like?

I am a vegan, and I like to binge on low carbs. White/polished rice, dairy products, and sugar are a no-no for me. I mostly eat veggies, nuts, sprouts, fruits, and similar healthy items. I’m also Unived Sports brand ambassador and promote veganism.

Talk about the inner transformation that you’ve undergone in these years.

Apart from overcoming my fears, I’ve begun to feel fresh, light, happy and clean from within and without. I’m well aware that I’m eating healthy and working out regularly and this only boosts my confidence on a daily basis.

What kinds of fears?

I was afraid of heights and now, look at me!

Did any of the exercises give you a hard time?

Head-stand did, but with practice, it got easier.

I’ve seen some inspiring posts on your page narrating the stories of your students. They are incredibly motivating!

Thank you. I also counsel people online about their diet and the varieties of physical exercise that they may try doing to get rid of bad fat. I especially enjoy guiding women who find it difficult to go out of their homes and work out because of a set of responsibilities they’ve at the moment. It feels nice when people put their trust in your work and let you monitor their health even if it’s virtually.

What’s your future goal?

To be able to train the athletes. I am looking forward to enjoying this phase in my career. Currently, I’m an Adidas athlete.

Do you have any message for our readers?

Don’t ever feel sorry for your body and never compare yourself with others. Every human body has a unique structure, and you can’t keep exhausting yourself physically just because you want to be skinny like a particular friend or a TV personality.

Respect the way you’re at the moment and choose the right exercises to get better. Also, the change in your physical structure must bring about a positive change in your attitude.

This article was first published on Nov 26, 2017.