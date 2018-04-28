Bengaluru-Based Couple Amar And Mrunal Are Creators Of Enlightening Podcasts For Children

Mythological tales, stories from the Panchatantra, Jataka Tales and Hitopadesha, contemporary stories, and regional language content are created into audio content as podcasts for children by a Bengaluru-based couple Amar and Mrunal Deshpande.

They began their podcast series Baalgatha when they saw a big void in the market regarding great audio content for children. Amar recalled, “During our research, we noticed that great audio content was missing in this space. It was either too loud or had overwhelming background music. So in 2017, we started Baalgatha.” Before its recent relaunch, Baalgatha has had over 200 stories and 3.5 lakh listens. Their organic growth was achieved by sharing the weekly episodes through WhatsApp.

The podcasts earlier started with stories from the Panchatantra, Jataka Tales, and Hitopadesha in English. It was a bit later when they also made a swift entry to Hindi. “We then began including episodes about festivals like Holi or Easter, and personalities as well. What we learned from this experimentation was that a good mix of different content does well with parents and children,” said Amar.

After the relaunch, the podcast series now also includes contemporary stories and regional language content. The new format will feature two stories a week in English, one in Hindi, and in July, will include a regional language — either Marathi or Telugu. Amar shared, “While Baalgatha is for kids under eight, we’ve also launched a podcast for older children, called ‘Myths, Legends, and Fairytales of India’. Both podcasts are syndicated to BookMyShow’s Jukebox app, Saavn, and Storytel from Sweden, apart from being on iTunes.” They have also launched a module in which people are invited to record and share their original stories, in an effort to create contemporary content.

Recalling and giving tips to aspiring podcasts beginners, Amar suggested, “We started out with a 10-year-old laptop, but invested in a good microphone, soundproofing and sound engineers. This infrastructure is sufficient to create high-quality audio content. Start with familiar subjects, and once you have the confidence of your listeners, you can start experimenting.”

Future plans of the Deshpandes are to make their podcasts reach municipal and rural schools. Amar stated, “The advantage of audio is that it takes lesser bandwidth. We would like to be able to share it with teachers, who can use their smartphones to let their students listen to the stories. Hopefully, within a couple of years, we will be able to hear more Indian stories on the airwaves.”

