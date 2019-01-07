Bengaluru Airport Gets Pink Cab Service To Ensure Safety Of Female Passengers

At the Kempegowda International Airport today, pink cabs, especially for female passengers, were flagged off. The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corp (KSTDC) and the airport operating authority Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) has started this service.

“The women drivers will be fluent in multiple languages, well versed with local areas and trained in self-defense tactics to strengthen the safety and security of women passengers,” the airport authority said in a statement. Equipped for any emergency, the cabs will have safety features, such as GPRS tracking and an SOS switch.

“The initiative, which has been started on an experimental basis, will commence with 10 cars and gradually increase based on demand and passenger feedback,” the statement said.



Functional 24 hours, the cab service is priced at Rs. 21.50 per km during the day and Rs. 23.50 per km at night.



“The service has been implemented with an objective to provide a safe and secure mode of transport for women travelers from the airport, while also creating opportunities for women drivers to be self-employed,” KSTDC Managing Director Kumar Pushkar said.

“The initiative is an effort to contribute to the socio-economic development of women from villages around the airport by recruiting women drivers from the vicinity,” BIAL said.

H/T: NDTV