Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Won’t Do Films That Don’t Pay Equal Wages To Female Co-Stars

During a recent interview with Radio Times, actor Benedict Cumberbatch said something that impressed every woman actor of Hollywood. He said he won’t take up any project unless his female co-star is paid the same wage as his.

The actor said, “It’s about implementation. Equal pay and a place at the table are the central tenets of feminism. Look at your quotas. Ask what women are being paid, and say: ‘If she’s not paid the same as the men, I’m not doing it.’”

Well, that’s some food for thought for his fellow (male) actors.

Benedict also spoke about his new production company that is committed to developing female-led projects. He said, “I’m proud that friend and business partner Adam and I are the only men in our production company; our next project is a female story with a female lens about motherhood, in a time of environmental disaster.”

“If it’s centered around my name, to get investors, then we can use that attention for a raft of female projects. Half the audience is female. The audience is there! It’s about facilitating platforms for talent. If you do that, the combination is combustible – world-beating. That’s what we want to do,” he added.

Benedict, who we remember as Khan in 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness, also stressed upon the fact that he is least interested in doing roles that objectify women in any way.

h/t: HuffPost