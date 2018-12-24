I Believe In Performing And The Results Follow, Says Shuttler PV Sindhu

“There is always scrutiny and pressure from the media. I am always told that I have to win. I do understand that I have a responsibility and it has only increased after the Olympic medal. Every time I go on to the court people expect me to get a medal. It is tough and I can’t win always but I still have to go out there and give my best.”

These are the expectations that ace shuttler PV Sindhu has to match up to every time she goes out on the court. But Sindhu chooses to not let these expectations pressurize her and instead focuses on the performance.

“If you think about the expectations then there will be extra pressure. I believe in performing and the results follow and that keeps everyone happy,” the 23-year old shuttler says.

She adds, “It has been really good that I have had lots of medals and that’s what keeps pushing me and motivating me. This is only the start and there is a lot to come. Having all these medals behind me helps me believe that there is a long way to go.” Recently, Sindhu became the first Indian to win the year-ending BWF World Tour Finals title.

Boosting her confidence is her mentor and national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand in whom she has faith and belief. She says, “Being Gopi sir’s student for so long I know what he is trying to tell me when things aren’t going my way on the court. I know I have to change my plans when he points them out and I should be able to do it immediately. You need to believe in him to be able to make those changes and I believe in him.”

Sindhu feels that life has changed for her after winning the silver medal in the Rio Olympics.

“Life has changed both on and off the court after the Rio Olympics medal. I have a lot of confidence on the court now and feel anything is possible. I also feel that I have improved my game. Off the court, I do get recognized more now. People come for autographs and then there are the endorsements. Life has become busy but I am enjoying being in the limelight. When I was young I looked at those who were popular and wanted to be like them and now that I am in the limelight I must enjoy it,” she shares.

Currently, she is preparing for the upcoming season of the Premier Badminton League.

“I am excited to be part of the Hyderabad Hunters team for this season of the PBL. Obviously, there will be a lot of home support and I want to win the title for them. PBL is very exciting as we team up with a lot of different players and coaches. We interact with the foreign players and get to learn from them. Every day in the PBL is a learning process,” says Sindhu.

And she has already set her sights on winning the gold medal in the next Olympics.

“Definitely looking ahead to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and that is the aim for everyone. I am working hard and will be aiming for the gold medal. It won’t be easy but I have to work hard for it,” she says.

