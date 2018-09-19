Being In Space Is Really Cool, Says NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams

As you read this, somewhere far above us, 47-year-old NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is serving as commander of the International Space Station’s Expedition 33 (ISS). She recently set a new record for cumulative time for female spacewalkers, 40-plus hours on six separate episodes of “extravehicular activity”. Amazing, ain’t she?

She recently engaged in a chat from space with Huffington Post and shared what life’s like aboard the ISS. She went on to describe scientific experiments that are taking place aboard the station and about her day-to-day schedule which consists of time-consuming tasks. In the rare free moments she gets, she likes to browse the Internet.

“I’m not really a gymnast at home,” she explained. “But here you can be a perfect 10 every single time. Being in space is really cool.”

“Food is good up here in space,” she added. “But every now and then it gets a little bit — I hate to say it — a little bit old. You try to spice it up by mixing some things together. But there are definitely certain things on Earth that I miss. One of those things is fried pickles. I know it’s weird, but I’ll be looking forward to those when I get home. And also my mom’s good cooking. And pizza.”

While she is missing her home, she sure does love the feeling of being in space. In one of her previous interviews, she had explained what it’s like to spacewalk.

“It’s scary. But you take it one step at a time. You have a lot of things to do when you’re out on a spacewalk, and that sort of overwhelms your mind. You’re like, “I’ve got to get this test done, and this test done.” But you can’t help every now and then stopping, and looking at where you are, and watching the world whiz by you — and just going, “Whoah! But — never mind — just keep working, just keep working.” It is an incredible view, an incredible place to work, and it’s the culmination of a huge team of people making it work for the astronauts who are just out there doing their jobs,” she said.

Though she is excelling at what she is doing today, becoming an astronaut was so not her plan.

“I wanted to be a veterinarian, and go to school in Boston. It didn’t quite work out that way, and I ended up joining the Navy as a suggestion of my big brother. It was really awesome, and I didn’t realize it at the time, but provided a lot of leadership and followership teamwork opportunities. And it led me down the path to become a helicopter pilot and a test pilot. It was the shoe in the door to making me understand that, hey — things are possible. And I got down to NASA at Johnson Space Center and realized that I could do the things those guys were doing, like anybody can when they have that opportunity and take it,” she recalled.

