Being A Man Is No Big Deal, Your Only Perk Is Not Facing Prejudices Women Face Daily: Sharath Ravishankar

On October 26, Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad, evicted two of its BA BL students, Apoorva YK and Snigdha Jayakrishnan, from the campus after they took a stand against sexual harassment accusations against a college professor. And thus began Apporva and Snigdha’s crusade for justice against SLS. They were joined by many allies along the way and one such individual was animator and illustrator Sharath Ravishankar. In an attempt to raise awareness, he mapped out the terrible ordeal they went through in his illustrated series- ‘The Student’s Guide To Reporting Sexual Harassment’.

While making ‘The Student’s Guide To Reporting Sexual Harassment’, his first illustrated series, Ravishankar had only one motive in mind- to clarify any lingering confusion that people may have about the issue. He knew that the girls had been misrepresented by the college, which had published its own version of events on the university website and in newspaper advertisements.

Excerpts from our chat with the dynamic illustrator who is currently working on projects that target the judgement of people and the injustice meted out to women:

I must say that the illustrations on your website convey some rather hard-hitting messages. Talking about ‘The Student’s Guide To Reporting Sexual Harassment’, why did you choose to take up this issue?

Actually, it was photo-journalist Vaishnavi Suresh who put me in touch with Apoorva and Snigdha. She suggested me to do a set of illustrations on what the two girls had gone through and help in spreading the word about it.

To answer your question, I wanted to show the hell they went through from a male perspective, how a man should react to what they faced – be more angry, aware of what happened was wrong, supportive. You see, people go about glorifying the whole male population, but I feel the only advantage a man has that he doesn’t have to face the prejudices a woman deals with daily. As a guy, it happens a lot less that I have to ward off judgments and criticisms.

I have so many compliments for the illustrations, but I want to tell that I couldn’t have done it alone. Apporva and Snigdha trusted me enough to share everything about their horrible ordeal. In fact, Vaishnavi helped to put the whole thing in a proper condensed timeline.

So, team effort haan? But did these illustrations help Apporva and Snigdha in any way?

I would never know. People appreciated the illustrations, supported the girls. All I knew was that every bit of public support mattered to them and if I can help them through my work, reach out to more people, get them to understand the terrible ordeal they had gone through… well, I was more than ready to be of assistance.

You mentioned earlier that a man doesn’t have to deal with prejudices which women deal with on a daily basis. So, women are standing up to the injustice now, like Apoorva and Snigdha, fighting for their rights, but how do you think men should react when he sees such things happening in the society?

I accept that men do have a rather patriarchal mindset. Men need to realize that they can’t speak for women, they should ditch this attitude of telling what women should do or shouldn’t do. All a man can do is to have an open mentality and try to understand what women have to go through.

A lot of people – predictably, men – like to go around saying “if I were a feminist type, I would do things differently, this alienates so many men from wanting to help out”. Which, as many ladies would have already told you, is utter balderdash.