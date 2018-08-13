Being A Bread Winner For 40 Years, The Papad Granny Needs Your Help

When Vasumathi Amma’s lost her husband, she decided to become the sole breadwinner for her family of eight members. Today, at the age of 87, she is known as ‘Pappada Ammumma’ or the Papad granny who has been making and selling pappadams for the last 40 years by the roadside at the famous Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Living near the city’s renowned Attukal Temple, she sells papads every day, despite being in the age where people prefer to rest and looked after. She procures black gram from the market, prepares the dough after peeling them, spreads them out in various shapes and dries them under the sun. Though her spirit is still brimming with confidence and she always wears a polite smile, she is suffering from many ailments including heart disease.

A few days ago, the story of Vasumathi became viral when a young man, Bijus Sailabdeen, shared her photographs on Facebook.

Her indomitable spirit and never give up attitude inspired people to come forward and provide her with financial aid and support. If Vasumathi Amma resilience moves you too, you can find her account details here, as shared by Bijus.

Bijus Sailabdeen Bijus Sailabdeen added a new photo.

H/T: The Better India