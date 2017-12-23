Before You Start Partying Away The Christmas Weekend, Get A Hang Of These Hangover Cures

It’s the weekend and we know where you’re heading off to. Since we’re surrounded by all things Christmasy and merry, there’s gonna be a lot of parties.

Being your not-so-secret Santa and your forever well-wisher, we know exactly what you need right now. You need a cure for your hangover.

Here are some tips from Delhi’s Music and Mountains- The Hillside Cafe bartender – Parul Pratap to get rid of the crazy, unbearable hangover.

Lots of Vitamin C

In a tall glass, pour orange juice, lemon juice, sugar syrup.

Top it up with soda.

Stir, stir, stir. It’s going to make you feel great!

Changes in the body’s PH levels that occur after you drink Vitamin C help ease most hangovers.

Some more alcohol

Heard ‘loha lohe ko kat ta hai’? Same!

This recipe was an inspiration from Parul’s parents. She told The Quint, “But honestly, the best way to cure a hangover is poison. More liquor! This goes back to a conversation my parents used to have. My mom believed that we should have a Bloody Mary. It will fix everything. My dad would say the next morning you need to have more beer!”

So, Parul created a drink she likes to calls the Bloody Beer.

In a tall glass pour tomato juice, vodka and lemon juice.

Go to town with Tobasco, a whole lot of spice is going to cure all your hangover.

Add some Worcester sauce for flavor.

Top it up with beer. Stir stir stir.

Add some celery salt made after drying celery leaves in the sun and crushing it with a little bit of salt in a mixer.

The spices in this recipe will help your digestion. It is called Warm Spiced Toddy.

In a glass mix apple juice, lemon juice, orange juice.

Heat the juices with a mix of spices including cloves, cardamom, nutmeg etc.

Infuse whiskey with plums.

Mix it all together and you have a warm cure for your winter hangover.

Now that you’ve read the cures, we allow you to have a merry time. Happy holidays, everyone!

H/T: The Quint