Becoming Voice Of Women Water Carriers, Instagram Poets Pen Down Their Struggle

On the first day of MaahiRoj 2019, after having a heart-to-heart conversation with women water carriers, Instagram poets reached the exquisite step well of Jaipur, Panna Meeya Ka Kund (widely known as Panna Meena). The place rhymes with scenic beauty, with steps building downward a mosaic of stories and women’s destinies, long forgotten by history. As time was passing, these women’s descending voices were turning into whispers with steps moving down to the water, and this year, at MaahiRoj, we wanted to echo the global water crisis in that bleak voice from the well.

Under picturesque chhatries of the step well, Instagram poets were soon joined by water activist Dr. Rashmi Dickinson, who set up Amber trust and Amber Eco-Trail that works towards water conservation, afforestation, wildlife conservation, and green energy production.

Dr. Rashmi shared, “We clearly have to revive the historical practices of water conservation like having the baoris (step wells) as they give us a connection with water which majority of us have lost. We have to bring together modern and historical practices to tackle water issues. Everyone needs to be water sensitive, and wasting a single drop of water should be something that people should look at and say “what are you doing”?”

The conversation with Dr. Rashmi left a lingering thought in everybody’s mind, “Why don’t we question our roots?” With the whirled emotions of anger and determination of a bitter sweet kind, the poets went off to weave stories, like those steps plunging into depth of women water carriers’ lives .

However, before we let these Instagram influencers, Somya Singh, Sanket Singh, Bhavika Joshi, and Nimisha Verma, reflect on solitude of the rhyme, we had a quick chat with them about water conservation and how they wish to contribute to the cause through their poems.

In conversation with Somya Singh

Somya Singh explained how the words of women water carriers were looming in her mind. She said, “I was amazed how diligently they had been fetching water for their families since childhood. Their wrinkled face and gentle smile spoke a lot.”

Absorbed by the architectural beauty of Jaipur, Delhi girl Somya adds, “No matter where people reside, what we do for a living, our beliefs, or age, all of us relate to water and its nurturing powers.”

“A practical approach to the water conservation should be in place. In cities, we are not walking miles to bring a jar of water. We are privileged with so many facilities. The roads are full of people who are screaming, “save water”, but is it making any change?”

Letting us into her ‘mind palace’ (Uff, Sherlock), Somya talked about her water poem, “I think I am not going to write about the struggle or pain, but rather about women’s grit, patience, and passion.”

Somya smiled and added, “As I am admiring this piece of beauty, ‘Steps of life’ is one poetic line going repeatedly in my mind. Like, water is the necessity of life, there are steps which is taking you to your destination. But you’ve to toil hard to get in there.”

In conversation with Sanket Singh

Later I was joined by Sanket Singh. We dangled our feet down into the blackness of the step well and silently observed the families clicking photos and the guides narrating the history of the place.

“History is a form of art. This place is called Panna Meena…”, he took a pause and corrected himself, “Panna Meeya Ka Kund. Sadly, history is being manipulated from the past hundred years. As Rashmi Ji said, we need to ask questions and go in depth to understand the truth.”

With the foul smell of water invading our senses, Sanket thoughtfully noticed, “The people living in villages have no choice. They are using the same water for drinking as well as household chores. Also, not like us, they are using water carefully, every drop of it.”

Talking about using a water metaphor for his poem, he added, “Women are like Rohira Flower, the state flower of Rajasthan. It is grown in barren and desert areas. Just like the flower, women have that potential to grow in such areas and nurture others.”

“No one can beat a woman’s love for her children, They are walking miles to fetch water so that their children don’t face the same problem. Women maintain the flow in our life, just like water. If she stops, everything else does.”

In conversation with Bhavika Joshi

We decided to sit under one of the dome-shaped pavilions. Bhavika shared what she felt during the session with the rural women water carriers, “It was new to me. Their problems are unsung in this era and it needs to be out there.”

“People residing in the urban area are misusing the facilities provided to us. Somehow, we are responsible for the problems they are facing.” With a determined expression on her face, she said, “I want to become their voice. Just like two sides of a coin, people will get to know about these two different worlds around us.”

In conversation with Nimisha Verma

As the sun was setting down, I chipped into Nimisha’s solitude as she was looking at a woman nursing her child, “These women, damn, they are so strong. Despite the struggle and pain, they are smiling. Life is no doubt tough in this sandy terrain. But their refreshing sense of humour and a sense of calm make it appear bearable.”

She added, “Also, on the other hand, I believe that they are more empowered than us. If we keep belittling one another, we will be in this loop forever. They just need a direction. We all need to come together and include rural people into the conversation.”

Admiring the place, she said, “Being at this place feels like the history is speaking to you. Its value never decreases.”

“Words are powerful but their absence creates havoc. I feel really inspired after talking to Rashmi Ji. I want the world to wander their surroundings, but also to look inside. To know their roots,” she smiles.

MaahiRoj, literally translating into Earth Day Every Day, by AnanTaya, is an experience of unearthing the planet’s potential for sustainability in collaboration with like-minded designers and artisans from across the country. With a string of events that include interactive workshops, inspiring talks, films, heritage walks, water meditations, cultural tours, eco drives and the latest collection of sustainable arts, the festival this year is set to bring together experts from various fields who have considered the planet in their choices.

The 10-day festival, from April 19-29 (11am -10pm), will be held at AnanTaya, The Kanota Courtyard, Narain Niwas Palace Hotel, Jaipur. Stay tuned for some more fun activities as we reach out to people to awaken their spirit of conservation.