Becoming Co-Owner Of Premier Badminton League, Taapsee Pannu Wants To Play Her Part For The Sport

Actor Taapsee Pannu has recently become the co-owner of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) side Pune 7 Aces to do her part for the ‘family sport of India’.

“I have been following badminton for quite some time and I know most of the Indian players personally. So, I always wanted to play my part for the sport. According to me, badminton is the family sport of India and the excellent show by our players have made sure that the popularity has grown almost tenfold in the last few years,” Pannu said.

Abhishek Bachchan, her co-star in her recent film Manmarziyaan, has stakes in Indian Super League (ISL) team Chennaiyin FC and Pro Kabaddi League (PBL) side Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pannu is sure that he will guide her in this and help her in understanding the new challenges.

“It will be a surprise for him. Actually, I didn’t tell anyone about this move as I am superstitious when it comes to new beginnings. He wished me luck when he got the news and I told him that I will need expert advice. He is a good friend of mine and when I need help, I am sure that he will be there,” she said.

Pune 7 Aces has been able to get a number of top quality players like Olympic champion Carolina Marin, the talented Indian duo of Ajay Jayaram and Lakshya Sen, Olympic silver medallist Mathias Boe and Commonwealth Games team gold medallist Chirag Shetty.

“I think so many years of following the sport finally paid off. I watch a lot of badminton and as a result, I know more or less about the forms of most of the players. I got all the players that I had in my list for all the disciplines and I am extremely happy with how the team looks right now,” she said.

