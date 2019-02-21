Beauty Standards ‘Dye’ Down On This Page To Celebrate Natural Grey Hair

For as long as I have been on Earth, the grey hair has forever been considered the surefire sign of becoming old. So, when, at the age of 16, I spotted some grey hair, I was aghast. I mean, surely everyone would now call me ugly and above anything, I would look old. After all, throughout my life, I have seen my mother dyeing her hair to hide what is natural – her grey hair.

Many women, all over the world, have fought and are still fighting the conditioned reaction they have to their naturally occurring grey hair – HIDE THEM! But today, as we stand up to the judgmental beauty standards that only see slim, fair and tall, we need to embrace ourselves as we are – a principal that Grombre, an Instagram page, is asking us to follow by sharing stories of women from all around the world who are embracing their natural grey hair.

Like 22-year-old Smriti Saini, who started having grey hair when she was six. “It took me some years to find the blessing among the societal norms I was raised in. I make this submission to let young girls know that we can be whatever we choose to be despite of what people tell us. ‘Have you tried this medicine?’ ‘Why don’t you dye them?’ ‘You are too young to have a grey head!’ ‘Have you colored them?’ ‘They look so beautiful.’ ‘I have been trying to color them this way but it never looks this natural’,” she shared.

After coloring her hair for more than 10 years, she decided to stop doing it two years ago. “My greys are a part of my identity. Just trying to get equally comfortable with my weight,” she added.

With over 91k followers, the stories shared here receive immense support and positivity, motivating others to accept themselves as they are.

“I have always been the rebellious kid on the block, the daredevil and so it was a natural progression to set the trend for white streaks in Malaysia, where surprisingly a lot of women commented negatively on my natural silver “Rogue” streaks that appear at the parting of my brown-black hair. Women have asked me to color it fashionably purple or trending blue! But the men, the guy pals, and strangers, constantly give me thumbs up,” shared Kavita Naidu.

Another woman, Vyshnavi Sundar, believes that there will come a day when discrimination on the basis of hair color will be shunned as well. “I have been gray for the better part of my life and have lived under the shadow of hair color for as long as I can remember…. I just wanted to break free and accept myself as I am and this is a small step towards achieving that end,” she said.

Share with us your story of celebrating natural beauty.