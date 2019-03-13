Beauty Lies In The Eyes Of The Beholder Is A Notion So Passé: Art Illustrator Priyanka Paul

Priyanka Paul is using her art to break stereotypes and taboos around women, and has always managed to amaze us with her illustrations which have empowering messages hidden behind them. In yet another post titled ’Beauty Lies in the eyes of the beholder’ she says it is “a notion so passé.”

In a world with so much freedom, the definition of what is considered beautiful is variable. Everyone is different and has something about them that makes them who they are. However, more often than not people outcast others for the clothes they wear, the colour of their skin, sexuality, culture or even for the choices that they make. Priyanka raises an important issue of how people judge others without knowing their true personalities.

Refusing to submit to the societal norms of adhering to beauty standards set by the society Priyanka writes, “I’ve been beautiful before your eyes ever glanced upon me and I shall be beautiful even after you’ve decided to shift your gaze.”