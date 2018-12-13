Beatrix Basu, A German Married To A Bengali, Talks About Her Passion For Cooking

Meet Beatrix, a German who is married to a Bengali. She dedicates her food blog Cooking for Elephant to her grandmother who inspired her to cook good food. Her blog combines the love for German and Indian cuisines that are really close to her heart.

Her bio reads, “I’m a photographer, mother and collector of old photographs & rare spices. I grew up in big family in a small village close to the Bavarian Alps. Already early on the village felt too small and I went out to explore the world. After many journeys I ended up living in India, together with my Bengali husband and our little son.”

She was inspired by her grandmother and her interest intensified when she moved to India 10 years ago. She says, “I always understood life best in the kitchen and it was the most comfortable place to get closer to my new home country.”

Beatrix has been a vegetarian for many years but she cannot resist a good goulash or mutton biryani. She loves to experiment and understand how various spices can be used in cooking.

In her blog, she shares recipes which are a reflection of her multicultural life. You will find traditional Bengali tomato chutney presented like a jam which can be eaten with sandwiches, as a dip or with some cheese. For her raw pumpkin salad, she borrows Indian flavours by dressing it with tamarind chutney. She says, “Most chaats use some deep-fried item as the base, but the flavours also taste great with crunchy pumpkin.”

Bengali Tomato Jam

Ingredients for Bengali tomato jam:

5 kg tomatoes

600 gms sugar

8 gm pectin

1 tsp salt

3 tsp grated ginger

1 tbsp chili powder

2 tbsp panch phoran

60 ml apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

Follow the link for instructions: http://cookingforelephants.com/bengali-tomato-jam/?lang=en

Basu’s unconventional name of her food blog ‘Cooking for Elephants’ comes from the love she has for her grandmother who passed away last year at the age of 96. “With her death, a whole generation of my family came to an end. At that time I would always tell myself how the last big elephant is gone,” she shared with Scroll. By naming her blog Cooking for Elephants, she dedicates the blog to her grandmother.

Talking about the fond memories of her grandmother, Basu shares, “My grandmother was not only seriously passionate about cooking, she was also an unyielding perfectionist.” Basu’s grandmother not only inspired her in cooking but in many important life lessons.

The intricacies of Bengali food were only discovered by her once she married her husband and she now consults her mother-in-law on the finer points of Bengali cuisine. “She always surprises me with her knowledge,” says Basu.

Her time spent traveling in India has inspired her in many ways and some of her fondest food memories are from Rajasthan of devouring daal baati cooked on hot ashes of the hearth. “India opened up a whole new world of flavours, introduced me to new ingredients and cooking techniques,” she shares.

Basu aspired to be a photographer for which she studied for five years in Germany. “While I was studying photography, I spent a whole semester in Delhi, working on a project. Later I got myself a job in a travel company and moved to Indian permanently,” she recalls.

Currently, her days revolve around her son and in the free time that she gets while he is away at kindergarten is dedicated towards her blog. “I also have a little travel company organising trips for German tourists coming to India, although things are a bit quiet on that front at the moment,” she said.

Talking about her husband she shares, “My husband, also a fabulous cook, is in the field of food engineering, and brings home a new perspective on food. At our home we are always discussing about and experimenting with food.”

Raw Pumpkin salad with tamarind chutney

Check out the link raw pumpkin salad with tamarind chutney: for instructions

Ingredients:

Tamarind Date Chutney:

200gms dates without stones, cut in small pieces

5 tbsp tamarind paste or 100gms dried tamarind

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp salt

¼ teaspoon chili powder (optional)

500ml water

Salad:

¼ of a medium sized pumpkin

1 tsp lemon juice

One handful fresh coriander leaves

One handful boiled chickpeas

One handful roasted peanuts (salted or unsalted)

1 green chili, finely chopped (optional)

250 gms yogurt

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp tamarind chutney

H/T: Scroll