Beating Nepal, India’s Senior Women’s National Team Wins SAFFC For The Fifth Time

Beating Nepal by 3-1 in the South Asian Football Federation Championship, India’s Senior Women’s National Team has won for the fifth consecutive time.

“Extremely proud of all of you. I have always maintained that the women’s team is much better than the men,” said Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri at a meet-and-greet session held in Delhi recently.

Currently, the team is in Myanmar for the second round of AFC Olympic Qualifiers that will start from April 3. “Arriving eight days in advance for the Olympic Qualifiers will help us to acclimatise faster. It’s an early advantage which we need to cash upon,” head coach Maymol Rocky said.

“Congratulations to our women’s football team for winning the #SAFF Championship. You have once again proved that you are the true champions. Keep up the good work and add many feathers of success to your crown. Best wishes!” tweeted All India Football Federation President Praful Patel.

H/T: Femina