Beat The Heat This Summer With A Sweet And Spicy Combo Of Chilli Mango Lemonade

As the scorching sun makes a rather unwelcome comeback this season, our only source of relief is the fact that… Mangoes Are Here!! If you, like me, are a diehard fan of the King of fruits, then how about taking this love up a notch? Presenting, our favorite home chefs, the Cauldron Sisters’ latest unique recipe- the Chili Mango Lemonade.

“Mango Chilli Lemonade is a tornado of tastes. It is sweet, sour, salty, and spicy – making it incredibly refreshing for our mind and body considering how hot it is out there. We found out this recipe many summers ago and since then have been making it at home in the months of April, May, and June,” explained the Cauldron Sisters.

So, without further ado, let’s get started on preparing our summer drink!

Ingredients for 4 glasses

2 Mangoes, peeled and cut into small pieces

1 ½ Green Chilies, finely chopped into small pieces

3 tbsp. Sugar

Salt to taste

1 Lemon

Chilli-Salt mix for the rim

Method