Beat The Heat This Summer With A Sweet And Spicy Combo Of Chilli Mango Lemonade
- IWB Post
- April 4, 2019
As the scorching sun makes a rather unwelcome comeback this season, our only source of relief is the fact that… Mangoes Are Here!! If you, like me, are a diehard fan of the King of fruits, then how about taking this love up a notch? Presenting, our favorite home chefs, the Cauldron Sisters’ latest unique recipe- the Chili Mango Lemonade.
“Mango Chilli Lemonade is a tornado of tastes. It is sweet, sour, salty, and spicy – making it incredibly refreshing for our mind and body considering how hot it is out there. We found out this recipe many summers ago and since then have been making it at home in the months of April, May, and June,” explained the Cauldron Sisters.
So, without further ado, let’s get started on preparing our summer drink!
Ingredients for 4 glasses
- 2 Mangoes, peeled and cut into small pieces
- 1 ½ Green Chilies, finely chopped into small pieces
- 3 tbsp. Sugar
- Salt to taste
- 1 Lemon
- Chilli-Salt mix for the rim
Method
- Blend mangoes, sugar, and water together to form a puree.
- Pour the mix in a jar and add salt, suiting your taste.
- Add chopped green chilies.
- Squeeze in the lemon. Mix well.
- Add cold water if the puree looks too viscous to drink.
- Now, spread the chili-salt mix on a plate and put the serving glasses upside down on it, one at a time. Let the rims get covered with this salty fusion.
- In the end, pour the mango lemonade in these glasses. Add a couple of ice cubes, if required. Serve cold!
- 0
- 0