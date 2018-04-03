Be The Skirt-Layer Slayer Like These 5 Social Media Influencers From India

Piling clothes over was never this fun, trust me.

In the past few months, one experimental trend that totally needs a hype is skirt-layering. From skirt-over-dress to skirt-over-shirt, I swear, these Bollywood celebs, stylists, and fashion bloggers have come up with an incredible layering trick.

We’ve long associated experimental layering with just winter but not anymore. The next time you think of wearing a skirt, try pulling it over a long shirt or a loose dress. I know you are reimagining a whole new outfit, already!

Take a cue from actor Tamannaah Bhatia who walked in an event wearing a dual-colored printed skirt over a long white shirt.

Wearing @nishkalulla for the @elleindiaofficial Breast Cancer awareness carnival Makeup @sonamdoesmakeup Hair @aliyashaik28 224.3k Likes, 1,033 Comments – Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Instagram: “Wearing @nishkalulla for the @elleindiaofficial Breast Cancer awareness carnival Makeup…”

Chic enough?

Well, this reminds me of the other five fashionable girls on Instagram who donned a similar style in the past and looked fabulous. Have a look!

Event ready Styled by @mohitrai Outfit: @esseclothing Jewellery : @misho_designs Shoes @uterqueofficial #white #glam #instapic #classy 131k Likes, 681 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Event ready Styled by @mohitrai Outfit: @esseclothing Jewellery : @misho_designs Shoes…”

New video on my channel! Direct link in my bio! Comment below if you watched it and liked it. Really hope you guys like it! 🌼 18.9k Likes, 126 Comments – Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial) on Instagram: “New video on my channel! Direct link in my bio! Comment below if you watched it and liked it….”

Tonight 🤓 Wearing @manishmalhotra05 😻styled by @shaleenanathani make up and hair by @shraddha.naik @florianhurelmakeupandhair 💕✨🌈❤️ 806k Likes, 6,011 Comments – Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Instagram: “Tonight 🤓 Wearing @manishmalhotra05 😻styled by @shaleenanathani make up and hair by @shraddha.naik…”

Today promoting ✨💫🌈styled by @shaleenanathani make up & hair by @shraddha.naik @amitthakur_hair managed by @parinaparekh #HASEENAPARKAR #22ndSept ❤️ 1m Likes, 7,192 Comments – Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Instagram: “Today promoting ✨💫🌈styled by @shaleenanathani make up & hair by @shraddha.naik @amitthakur_hair…”

// A well spent Sunday after a long long time! 🙌🏼 #thelilflea 1,000 Likes, 40 Comments – J 🌸 (@joshyasethi) on Instagram: “// A well spent Sunday after a long long time! 🙌🏼 #thelilflea”

