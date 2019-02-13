Be So Unapologetically Yourself That There Is No Other Way Left To Be: Saloni Chopra

Always being the person who refuses to adjust to society’s patriarchal mindset, actor Saloni Chopra is a name that one associates with breaking sexist barriers we grew up with. She recently shared her picture on Instagram, wearing a yellow shirt, which has once again triggered people’s narrow-minded mentality.

I take huge pride in my ability to never give a fuck about what people say long enough for it to bother me. I hear it doesn't come so easy to everybody. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Rule #1: Be so unapologetically yourself that there is no other way left to be. They'll either love you to bits, or they'll hate your guts – but they'll always remember you.

Following this post, she had shared a picture of her boyfriend, Rahul Bhattacharya, wearing the same shirt, in a similar manner but attracting zero hate from viewers.

With the words ‘Alllowed’ and ‘not allowed’ written across the pictures, she asked the much-avoided question from our society- Why is a man allowed to do whatever he wants and the same is denied to a girl? How come a man’s visible nipples never receive the judgment that a woman’s does?