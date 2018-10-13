BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Accused Of Sexual Assault, Has A Week To Submit His Explanation

In the latest case of #MeToo, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has been accused of sexual assault by an anonymous woman. The committee of Administrators of the BCCI has asked him to submit his explanation on the allegation within a week.

The allegation was shared by author Harnidh Kaur, who posted screenshots of the email the woman had sent her. Before he became CEO of BCCI, Johri was the Executive Vice-President and General Manager (South Asia) for Discovery Network Asia Pacific. It was while he was working here that he allegedly took advantage of the victim by offering a job opportunity.

hk {on a hiatus} on Twitter had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo

The victim has alleged that Johri took her to his place on the pretext of continuing her interview there.

Once they reached his house, the victim asked for a glass of water, following which he sexually assaulted her. “Till date I have borne the burden of this sordid incident, blaming myself for this – I have wondered if I had showed I was needy, I don’t think so – but it’s all hazy and confused in my head,” she wrote.

“For years, I have told myself – that was so cheap of me – but the truth is, it was so sudden and so manipulated that I had no chance at even knowing what the hell this was,” the victim added.

