Australia captain Meg Lanning, star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, England’s Danielle Wyatt will be playing alongside India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj in the same team as they compete against another team that has players like Smriti Mandhana, Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney,
The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squads for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge Match on Thursday.
The squad for the play-off match:
IPL Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha
IPL Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia