Ahead of the women’s IPL Qualifier 1, there will be a one-off women’s T20 challenge match played on May 22 in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has announced the squads named IPL Supernovas and IPL Trailblazers.

The one-off encounter will have 26 players, 13 for each of the two teams, which includes 10 international players from Australia, New Zealand, and England. The IPL Trailblazers team is captained by Smriti Mandhana and IPL Supernovas by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Some of the big International names that have come forward for the game are Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Danielle Wyatt, Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Beth Mooney.