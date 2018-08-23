BBC’s Short Film ‘Leading Lady Parts’ Hilariously Calls Out Sexism And Racism In Entertainment

BBC’s comical skit titled Leading Lady Parts, written and directed by Jessica Swale and produced by Rebel Park is a 10-minute short movie that calls out sexism in the entertainment industry in a hillarious manner.

The video sees British actors like Emilia Clarke, Gemma Arteton, Lena Headey, and Tom Hiddleston auditioning for “a lady part who is more than just lady parts”. However, for the serious role, the casting agents ask the actresses to act more sexual, add more makeup, and take off their clothes.

In one of the scenes, we see Clarke being asked to cry ‘sensually’ and ‘sexually’, or like she’s in a shower. In another, one of the casting agents scoffs when Felicity Jones suggests that her character should be “pretty intelligent”. Older women’s age considered as a barrier is shown when Lena Headey arrives for her audition. She is instantly dismissed saying that she is too old to play a ‘leading lady’, with the casting agents stating that they’re not looking for ‘leading lady’s mum’.

Exposing racism in the industry, actress Wunmi Mosaku is mistaken for a coffee runner because of her skin color before being told that the auditions for Black Panther Returns is in the next room.

The short ends with Tom Hiddleston simply walking into the room and immediately being cast as the leading lady, despite being a man. Gemma Chan then walks past a series of female-led film posters in which Hiddleston has been cast in the leading role.

The short film comes as a part of taking forward the Me Too and Time’s Up movements that have ignited awareness in several film industries. The video is also a part of BBC’s Hear Her campaign, which aims to give free reign and the opportunity for normally unheard women from across the UK to tell their stories and give their opinions on all matters women.

Here’s the short film: